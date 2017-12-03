‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 14 Part 2 Will See Jackson And Maggie’s Relationship Take A ‘Left Turn’

The twists and turns have continued in Season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight to the surprises on the medical drama. Now, there is a new romance that is making some fans a little uncomfortable, and one of the actors says it’s about to take a “hard left turn.”

Jackson and Maggie are step-siblings, with his mom marrying her birth father. Now, this brother-sister couple is seemingly catching some feelings for each other. They aren’t blood-related, but it is still enough to make some fans a bit squeamish.

James Pickens, Jr., who plays Dr. Richard Webber (Maggie’s dad), told TV Line that there is nothing incestuous about the relationship.

“Fans have to keep remembering that. They’re not blood-related,” said Pickens, Jr. “It’s just that the dynamic is funny. It’s almost like double jeopardy or something.”

He didn’t want to give anything away on the subject of will they or won’t they, but he did say that writers are setting it up to make an unexpected change that fans won’t see coming.

Kelly McCreary, who plays Maggie on Grey’s Anatomy, says that she and Jackson just met, and it is a lot for her to digest. The two are just starting to get to know each other. She says if their relationship is to blossom, it would be because they challenge and push each other because that is what viewers get most invested in.

According to TV Movie Fix, the incident they experienced on the most recent episode may affect their possible romance. When transporting an elderly patient in a helicopter, a tube line cuts loose and squirts blood all over them. It’s not clear if they will be able to save him.

If Jackson and Maggie do get together, most fans will probably be disappointed, since they are rooting for Jackson to get back together with April. Per nowtolove.com, both Jesse Williams (who plays Jackson) and Sarah Drew (who plays April) are rooting for the couple to reunite.

Fans will have to wait a while to find out what will happen, because Grey’s Anatomy does not return for the second half of its season until January 18.