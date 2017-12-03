Jeremy Lin Takes His Rehab Plan To British Columbia

Jeremy Lin appears willing to go to any lengths to recuperate from the knee injury that has cut his Brooklyn Nets’ season short.

Lin recently posted a video to Instagram alerting all his many followers that he is now in British Columbia, rehabbing at the Fortius Sport & Health center outside Vancouver.

“The Nets and I have decided on a really comprehensive rehab program that will have me out here for most of the season,” Lin said. “The goal is to rebuild my body from the ground up, each and every muscle and joint.”

Lin went down on opening night with a ruptured patellar tendon. He left the court in Indiana in tears and had to helped to the locker room by teammates. ESPN reported the veteran guard came up lame late in the fourth quarter of the Nets 140-131 loss.

Coach Kenny Atkinson said the decision to take his rehab plan abroad was made between Lin and the organization.

“It was a collaborative effort between [general manager] Sean [Marks] and I, and our performance team, and the group in Vancouver, which is respected throughout the world for their know how,” Atkinson said. “And Jeremy’s group too. It was a collaborative decision.”

The New York Post has reported both Lin and Marks have ties to Fortius, which is described on its website as “an integrated athlete development center strengthened through philanthropy and focused on optimizing human performance.”

Two-time league MVP Steve Nash is known to have helped develop some of the center’s programs.

Meanwhile, Atkinson said the Nets are closely monitoring Lin’s progress and remaining in close contact with him and his team of trainers.

“We are on top of it daily,” he said.

Lin was hurt on a drive to the basket where he landed awkwardly. He banged the floor in frustration after the play and later limped off the court near tears.

After signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Nets in the summer of 2016, Lin played in just 36 games last season because of persistent hamstring injuries.

He had hinted he was optimistic the Nets were ready to turn the corner this season after registering just 20 wins last season. Brooklyn added former L.A. Lakers star guard D’Angelo Russell over the offseason in a deal that sent veteran center Brook Lopez to Los Angeles.

