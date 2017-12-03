UFC 218 Results: Holloway Vs. Aldo, Overeem Vs. Ngannou Video Highlights

Saturday night’s UFC 218 results delivered plenty of power with no major surprises seen unless one counts the surprising punch that one top fighter received. The reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway put his title on the line against Jose Aldo for the main event and walked away still champion. In addition, Francis Ngganou showed he’s a force to be reckoned with as he delivered the punch of the century to level his opponent. Tecia Torres, Eddie Alvarez, and Henry Cejudo were also on the winning side of their fights. Here’s a look at some of the UFC 218 video highlights and results from last night’s main card.

According to the L.A. Times, Holloway is still the UFC Featherweight Champion after the fight resulted in a stoppage by the official in the third round. In that third round, Holloway really let loose with his offensive firepower. The reigning champion connected on multiple punches and the effects were certainly visible on Jose Aldo’s face. Eventually, the champ was able to back Aldo into the cage wall and really start striking. Once he had the former champ on the ground, it was all over as Holloway continued throwing punches until the ref stopped the fight for the TKO win.

Trading BACK and FORTH in the center of the Octagon. #UFC218 pic.twitter.com/gH38o0BiTS — UFC (@ufc) December 3, 2017

The post-fight celebration included Holloway running over and climbing the Octagon wall to head into the stands to celebrate with family and fans. Highlights of the main event championship battle were shown via FOX Sports following the big victory in Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena.

In the women’s strawweight and men’s flyweight matchups, Tecia Torres and Henry Cejudo took their opponents to the distance and each won via decision. Meanwhile, lightweight fighter Eddie Alvarez took down his opponent Justin Goethe with a TKO using punches and a knee to score the knockout win in the third round.

A new championship contender and “monster in the making” was also seen during the UFC 218 results Saturday night and he won his match in the quickest time of all the main event fight results. Francis Ngganou connected on a devastating uppercut knockout punch that sent Alistair Overeem crashing to the ground in just the first round. Basically, it took all of 100 seconds for Ngganou to deliver the winning punch to defeat the monstrous Overeem. Fans even joked on social media that the post-fight interview lasted longer than the actual bout did.

It’s now believed that Francis Ngganou is on the way to challenge for the UFC Heavyweight Championship eventually. In his post-event media session, UFC president Dana White said after the impressive win that next up for Ngganou will be Stipe Miocic. However, Dana says contract discussions are still in progress with Stipe so as for when a fight might be put together, that’s yet to be determined.

[Featured Image by Jose Juarez/AP Images]