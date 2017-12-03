Throughout the years, Kate Middleton has proven that she can make any outfit look elegant and regal—even a basic ensemble for casual Fridays.

The Duchess of Cambridge was photographed at St. Pancras station in London on Friday morning. Even if she wasn’t pursuing official royal duties, she still came out looking polished from head to toe. She threw on a plaid Zara coat, which retails for £99.99, the Daily Mail reported.

Although Duchess Kate is known for wearing designer brands such as Alexander McQueen, Erdem, and Jenny Packham to official engagements, her pick from Zara shows that anyone can look stylish without spending a lot.

She paired the coat with a gray turtleneck from Iris & Ink, plus skinny jeans and suede boots to complete her monochromatic look. The 35-year-old royal also carried a black bag by Mulberry.

The oversized plaid coat has been a favorite choice by celebrity fashion icons lately, including Blake Lively, Jennifer Lawrence, and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

At the time Kate was spotted at the station, her brother-in-law Prince Harry and soon-to-be sister-in-law Meghan Markle attended their first ever royal engagement together in Nottingham. The newly engaged couple attended the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Days charity fair.

Pregnant Kate Middleton Covers Her Baby Bump in a Patterned Zara Coat https://t.co/KGeFGz6NjT pic.twitter.com/In3kI39fNy — Yahoo Lifestyle (@yahoolifestyle) December 1, 2017

The pair, who is set to marry in May 2018, met with representatives from local organizations that support people affected with HIV/AIDS and discuss measures to end the stigma associated with the illness.

Meghan, who wore a navy coat by Canadian brand Mackage, won the crowd with her charming personality and friendliness.

When Kate Middleton visited the Foundling Museum on Tuesday, she was asked about her thoughts on Harry and Meghan’s engagement, to which she replied that she and Prince William are “absolutely thrilled,” In Style wrote. Kate added that she wishes the couple “all the best” and that she hopes “they enjoy this happy moment.”

For her Foundling Museum visit, Kate wore a black diamond-patterned dress from Kate Spade’s 2018 Resort Collection, which highlighted her growing baby bump. She looked glowing as she interacted with children in support of the museum’s education and outreach programs.

Kate Middleton is expected to give birth to royal baby No. 3 in April next year.