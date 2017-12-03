Does Queen Elizabeth II Prefer Meghan Markle Over Kate Middleton?

Meghan Markle is about to become the newest member of the British royal family, and it seems the American actress already has a big fan in her fiancee’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Even though the Queen has not shared her opinion of Markle, her actions speak loudly; and giving her blessing to the couple is a sign that she likes the 36-year-old.

But, the Queen wasn’t so quick to approve of Kate Middleton when she was dating Prince William. Is it possible the monarch prefers Markle over Middleton?

Meghan Markle Met Queen Elizabeth Long Before Kate Middleton

Markle and Prince Harry were together for just over a year when she first met the Queen. According to Pop Sugar, the actress met her future in-law in September, and it went well. Markle said in the couple’s engagement interview on the BBC that the Queen is “an incredible woman.”

The monarch’s famous corgis are also big fans of Markle, and they have been since the moment they met her. Harry revealed that the dogs have been barking at him his whole life, but when Markle met them they did nothing but wag their tails.

In Queen Elizabeth’s official statement about the engagement, she said she was delighted and wished happiness for them both.

The Express is reporting that Markle will be spending Christmas with the royal family, which is an unprecedented move. The big three-day celebration has always just included close family and spouses.

Kate Middleton Didn’t Get An Invite To Christmas, Despite Being Engaged To William

Back in 2010, just one month after Prince William and Kate Middleton announced their engagement, the family excluded Middleton from their Christmas plans.

In fact, Middleton dated the Duke of Cambridge for five years before she met the Queen, despite being in the same room with her at least three times. It wasn’t until Peter and Autumn Phillips’ wedding that Middleton met her future husband’s grandmother.

Meghan Markle set to be first royal fiancée to spend Christmas with the Queen – Evening Standard https://t.co/g6U112yAWS — Times Publications (@TPublications) December 3, 2017

Her first impression must have been a good one because the Queen invited her to Windsor Castle a month later for William’s induction into the Royal Order of the Garter. Her attendance was a surprise, and her arrival with Prince Harry let the world know things were getting serious.

Prince George And Princess Charlotte Have Strengthened Kate’s Relationship With The Queen

The relationship between Middleton and the Queen has gotten stronger over the years, especially with the arrival of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Recently, she even loaned Middleton some family jewelry for her 70th wedding anniversary celebration.

Per E! News, Middleton wore a four-row Japanese pearl and diamond choker for the party, the same piece Queen Elizabeth loaned to Princess Diana for an event back in 1982.