‘Dancing With The Stars’ Lovebirds Emma Slater And Sasha Farber Drop Wedding Details: It Will Be Like ‘A Show’

Dancing With the Stars pro dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are ready to make a “show” of their wedding. The adorable DWTS couple told Us Weekly their upcoming nuptials will be like “a show” filled with surprises for their guests.

While most brides are focused on the dress, flowers, and the fairytale aspects of that walk down the aisle, Emma Slater wants her guests to be entertained at her wedding. The DWTS mirrorball champ revealed that she wants to put “a lot of emphasis into the entertainment.” Sasha Farber added that the couple’s wedding will feature “surprises every 10 to 15 minutes for the guests.”

“Like a show!” Emma told Us Weekly.

“We want them to be like, ‘Oh, this isn’t just a DJ! Oh my God, this is a show’ and ‘This person’s gonna come out!’ and ‘These dancers are gonna appear!’ It’s going to be so much fun.”

Some of the entertainment will include “a pretty crazy first dance,” but the ceremony will also include Jewish traditions. Emma Slater is not Jewish, but her fiancé is.

Emma and Sasha have also revealed that their wedding will take place in Los Angeles and that their guest list pretty much mirrors the list of attendees at a Dancing With the Stars wrap party.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber have not yet revealed their wedding date, but last month the bride-to-be told People she was working on her wedding plans while on the DWTS Live! tour. At the time, Emma said she was looking through wedding invitations, but she admitted there are no plans for a cookie cutter wedding.

“We’re not going to be that posh, elegant wedding,” Emma told People. “We want it to be a party of love. I want to have all our friends there. We’re going to focus a lot on the entertainment and I have some surprises. We want it to be crazy. We want all kinds of really fun entertainment stuff.”

Slater previously told Entertainment Tonight she had one must-have for her big day: A pickleback. The pickle brine chaser is popular in Sasha’s Russian culture. In addition, Emma teased that some of her closest DWTS pals could be part of her bridal party, including fellow pro dancers Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, Brittany Cherry, Jenna Johnson, and Hayley Erbert. Emma also revealed her dream officiant would be Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron.

As for the venue, Slater originally envisioned a woodsy environment for a more casual setting, although she said her dress would be a little more on the traditional side.

“I would like, I think, fitted but lace traditional,” Emma told EW. “I don’t want to give away too much, but I definitely want to do not too sexy. Tasteful — tasteful elegance I’ll say.”

Sasha Farber surprised Emma Slater when he proposed to her live on Dancing With the Stars in October 2016. Now, Emma says that she had some surprises in store for Sasha for their big wedding day.

Take a look at the video below to see Sasha Farber proposing to Emma Slater live on Dancing with the Stars.