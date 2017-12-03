Trump Suggests Investors Sue ABC If Brian Ross Report Caused You Damages In Stocks Via Sunday Morning Tweet

Brian Ross was suspended by ABC News after his report on Friday indicated that Michael Flynn would testify that “candidate Donald Trump” directed Michael Flynn to contact Russia. This turned out to be “fake news,” as it was a president-elect Trump directing Flynn to do his job. This report sent the stock market on a nose dive and people lost money due to this report, which turned out to be “false and dishonest reporting,” according to Donald Trump.

Trump hopped on Twitter Sunday morning and addressed Brian Ross’s report and the journalist’s ultimate suspension from ABC News. Trump didn’t lose sight that Ross’s report wasn’t just news that involved him, it was because of this news that the stock market reacted. People lost money in stocks after coming off a banner week when the Dow hit an all-time high. This fake news hurt others in their pocketbooks and wallets.

Trump reminds his followers on Twitter this morning that investors had damages due to that erroneous report, which was a report that “fueled a volatile day on Wall Street,” according to the Washington Examiner. This was the same report that sent Joy Behar of The View over the edge with elation, making her a meme among the social media users on Friday.

People who lost money when the Stock Market went down 350 points based on the False and Dishonest reporting of Brian Ross of @ABC News (he has been suspended), should consider hiring a lawyer and suing ABC for the damages this bad reporting has caused – many millions of dollars! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

According to Newsweek, ABC News has not commented on Trump’s tweet as of yet. Ross came out with that report on Friday morning and the stock market reaction immediately followed. At one point the market was down 350 points, according to the Washington Examiner.

The sharp slide in the stock market came within minutes of an ABC News report that Flynn is prepared to testify that Trump directed him to make contact with Russians. https://t.co/0Muyz3cZfZ pic.twitter.com/PtBgdLY3CC — CNNMoney (@CNNMoney) December 1, 2017

Hours later, Ross corrected his report during ABC’s World News Tonight, according to CNN News. Later on, it was learned that Ross was suspended from ABC News without pay for a month. ABC released a statement on Ross’s incorrect report. The statement stated as follows.

“We deeply regret and apologize for the serious error we made yesterday. The reporting conveyed by Brian Ross during the special report had not been fully vetted through our editorial standards process.”

Evan Vucci / AP Images

The ABC statement also said the following.

“It is vital we get the story right and retain the trust we have built with our audience — these are our core principles. We fell far short of that yesterday.”

Ross had received this information, which later turned out to be false, from a “confidant of Mr. Flynn’s.” Donald Trump tweeted praise for ABC News after suspending Ross, which is seen below.