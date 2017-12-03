Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Jolts Ecuador [Breaking News]

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake was recorded along the coast of Ecuador on Sunday, the same area where a deadly tremor left hundreds of casualties last year.

According to a report by Los Angeles Times, Ecuador President Lenin Moreno said there were no immediate reports of victims or major damage from the quake as of yet. The quake joggled many Ecuadoreans who were still in bed shortly after 6 a.m. (1100 GMT). The report also said that the quake was felt in 12 provinces across the country.

Ecuador has just gotten up from the ashes of the deadly earthquake last year that killed more than 600 people, injured thousands more, and left a number of homeless individuals.

The U.S. Geological Survey, as reported by the Associated press, said the quake’s depth is at around 25 kilometers (15 miles) and its epicenter is closest to the Bahia de Caraquez City, which has more or less 37,000 residents. Quito, Ecuador’s main city, is some 200 kilometers away from the epicenter.

Despite the earthquake, Ecuadorian authorities assured the public that there is no tsunami threat yet. Same authorities said that they are confident that most Ecuadorians are now equipped with knowledge on how to handle natural disaster such as earthquake.

Ricardo Penaherrera, a top official working at the Ecuador’s agency for risk management, said the country has made giant steps and are much more prepared unlike the past years. He added that Ecuadorian authorities are already assessing the coastal areas for possible damages. Other than shutting off power in some rural areas near the epicenter, Penaherrera said that there are no other reports of major damage as of yet.

Manabi province Governor Fabrico Diaz said majority of the residents have been inquiring about the quake’s epicenter rather than reporting damages, as told by emergency dispatchers who got around 38 calls already. Meanwhile, Manabi’s ports, dams, and other major highways were unscathed.