‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Next 2 Weeks: Kevin Makes A Shocking Confession, JT Returns To GC

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the next two weeks tease Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will offer Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) $100,000 to disappear and never contact Noah (Robert Adamson) or Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) again. Tessa will be shocked that Victor would offer her money. In the end, she refuses his offer and proclaims her love for his grandson.

According to Soap Central, Victor will worry that Newman Enterprises cannot recover from the DesignDate scandal. The sex scandal tarnished NE’s reputation, and he isn’t sure how to repair the damage.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) panics after a conversation with Victor. He threatened to reveal Christian’s paternity, something she knows would devastate Nick (Joshua Morrow). She considers telling Nick the baby secret so that it comes from her instead of Victor.

Nikki works hard to repair her relationship with Jack (Peter Bergman). Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nikki and Jack ‘s relationship ended because of Dina’s (Marla Adams) hatred for her. She hopes that she can make amends and maybe ask for Dina’s forgiveness.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Kevin (Greg Rikaart) will confess to an alliance with Victor. It isn’t clear how much information he will admit. He probably wouldn’t confess to hacking into Nick’s bank account.

Francois Durand / Getty Images

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack will disagree about how to run Jabot. Ashley wants to stay as the CEO, even after Jack returns. Gloria (Judith Chapman) disclosed to Jack that Ashley said he isn’t a good CEO and he didn’t have control of the company. It’s safe to assume there will be a heated confrontation about her comments during the week of December 4.

Lily (Christel Khalil) will surprise Cane (Daniel Goddard) by being supportive of baby Sam. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Lily is afraid that her support of the baby may have given Cane the wrong idea. Cane catches Lily off guard when she goes to visit the baby and Cane puts him in her arms to hold. She hands over the baby immediately and rushes out of the room. Meanwhile, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) arrives to check on Sam, and she’s eager to hold him.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that JT Helstrom (Thad Luckinbill) returns to Genoa City. There hasn’t been a lot of information about his return. He could be returning as a business move, or it could be related to Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu). More information about his storyline should be available later in the week.

Look who’s coming back to Genoa City! Thad Luckinbill returns to The Young and the Restless as J.T. Hellstrom on Tuesday, December 12. #YR pic.twitter.com/tqTSdG75JL — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 3, 2017

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) will discover a juicy secret. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she will probably find out about Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Scott (Daniel Hall) hook up. She will feel conflicted if she should tell her mother about it.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.