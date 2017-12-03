BTS Wins Artist Of The Year Award At MAMA 2017, Bags 5 More Awards At Melon Music Awards 2017

Korean idol group BTS has continued their winning streak this year after bagging the Best Song of the Year award at the 2017 Melon Music Awards. Their latest wins came after taking home the Artist of the Year award at the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA).

BTS or Bangtan Boys, which has achieved global stardom years after its debut, won its first MAMA Artist of the Year (Daesang) award in 2016. This is the second consecutive year that the seven-member boy group took home the much-coveted award.

Aside from winning Daesang at the 2017 MAMA ceremony held in Hong Kong on Dec. 1, BTS also received the Best Music Video award for their song “Spring Day,” as well as a special award for Best Asian Style in Hong Kong.

On the other hand, BTS won four awards as a group at this year’s Melon Music Awards held on Dec. 2 in Seoul, South Korea. They received the Best Song of the Year (Daesang) award for “Spring Day,” Best Music Video award for “DNA,” Global Artist Award, and the Top 10 Artists award. Member Suga also received the Hot Trend award for the song “Wine” which he produced for local singer Suran, who shared the award with him.

It can be recalled that the group bagged the grand prize of Best Album of the Year for their third album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever at the 2016 Melon Music Awards. With their latest Daesang wins both at the 2017 Melon Music Awards and 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards, BTS has successfully bagged all the three Daesang awards: Best Artist, Best Album, and Best Song.

The incredibly popular group once again offered their success to their devoted fans, collectively called ARMY. While receiving their 2017 MAMA Artist of the Year Award, group leader RM first thanked their fans, happily shouting, “ARMY! We love you!”

RM shared how people would give them a warm welcome in every place they visited and attributed their success to their fans’ constant support. He said they would never have enjoyed the “warm welcome and those honors” if not for the people who love them.

“Thank you so much,” RM said, as quoted by Soompi. “And I think the words ‘Artist of the Year’ really confirm it. We aren’t sad or in pain anymore. We’re confident and proud!”

Suga also acknowledged their fans’ contribution to all their achievements.