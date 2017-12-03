Trump’s Twitter Writer: Trump Blames Lawyer John Dowd For Obstruction Of Justice Tweet About Flynn’s FBI Lies

President Donald Trump has been very active on Twitter since rumored reports of Ivanka Trump begging her dad to stop investigations into her husband and Trump binge eating and launching a coffee pot into a West Wing hallway have made the rounds online, according to the Inquisitr.

As reported by the Independent, Trump’s new tweet – as seen below – claims that Trump had to fire his National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, because Trump knew that Flynn had lied to the FBI. Now Trump is claiming that the incendiary tweet was written not by him, but by his lawyer, John Dowd. The tweet was published to Twitter on Saturday, December 2, at 12:14 p.m.

With Trump claiming that he was forced to fire General Flynn because he lied both to Vice President Mike Pence and the FBI, it is being called an admission of Trump lying, based on his previous words about only firing Flynn because he lied to the vice president, which is not illegal. However, lying to the FBI is illegal. After melee erupted over Trump’s tweet, folks like Walter Shaub, the former director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, noted that Trump’s Twitter words could actually represent obstruction of justice.

I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2017

As the investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller continues into any alleged Russia involvement with Trump’s White House heats up, so do Trump’s tweets. Now that Dowd is being blamed for the tweet claiming that Trump knew that Flynn lied to the FBI, it is a move that could serve to take some of the heat off of Trump.

Trump is also turning his attention to one FBI agent who was taken off of Mueller’s team due to anti-Trump sentiments. According to CBS, Mueller removed a longtime FBI counterintelligence agent from his team after learning about text messages that were anti-Trump exchanges. Trump seized the opportunity to tweet about the incident, as seen below.

Peter Strzok was the man removed from the team.

Report: “ANTI-TRUMP FBI AGENT LED CLINTON EMAIL PROBE” Now it all starts to make sense! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Trump also turned to Twitter to claim that he never directed fired FBI Director James Comey to stop looking into Flynn. It’s a notion that Trump called “more Fake News.”

I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Trump also railed against the Justice Department in the below tweet, placing the word justice in quotes.

Many people in our Country are asking what the “Justice” Department is going to do about the fact that totally Crooked Hillary, AFTER receiving a subpoena from the United States Congress, deleted and “acid washed” 33,000 Emails? No justice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

President Trump can be seen in the top photo above, holding an unnamed girl upon returning to the White House on Saturday.