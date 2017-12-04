‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle’s Involvement In Man Landers Leak Discovered, Michael Furious

General Hospital spoilers tease Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will have another experience of karma. Her latest scheme involving the Man Landers scandal will finally be discovered. Michael will make up his mind after hearing the news, and spoilers tease Nelle will make an outrageous claim to keep Michael by her side.

Man Landers Scandal Fallout

The Man Landers scandal became a huge issue and Lulu (Emme Rylan) will help Maxie (Kirsten Storms) find the culprit behind the big reveal. The duo’s investigation will leave them shocked. General Hospital spoilers tease they will figure out Nelle is to blame for the leak. Amy (Risa Dorken) and Nathan (Ryan Paevey) tried hiding the truth for months. With Nelle’s scoop, she didn’t just ruin Amy and Nathan’s future, Nina (Michelle Stafford) and Maxie will also pay for this secret.

Spoilers tease Lulu will rush off to meet Michael after she discovers the Nelle connection. Michael (Chad Duell) made some thinking, and she mulls over taking Nelle back. However, when he heard what Lulu has to say, all her plans will crumble. Nelle’s schemes placed too many people in danger, and Michael will not just stand by while Nelle takes advantage of people. Nelle has monetary issues, and this prompted her to use the information she gathered.

Missed an episode? Not to worry! Full episodes of #GH are just a click away: https://t.co/KVJf9CnX7d — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 2, 2017

Michael will throw out all ideas of a possible reconciliation out of the window. He might have hopes about their relationship, but it seems like he will abandon all of this. General Hospital spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry also tease Michael will look for Nelle and confront her about what she did to the people behind Man Landers.

Nelle Resorts to Dirty Tricks

When Michael comes to inform Nelle they are over, she will come up with an outrageous idea. General Hospital spoilers tease Nelle will claim she is pregnant with Michael’s baby. Their relationship was not exactly platonic, so having a baby is not impossible. From the looks of it, Nelle will do anything to keep Michael by her side even if it means lying outright.

Nelle seems to be descending on a path of no return. There were speculations that Nelle will pass off Maxie’s pregnancy as her own. How she plans to accomplish this is yet to be revealed. However, it’s not impossible for Nelle to pull this off. This supports prior rumors that Nelle will be out of the picture soon. Her latest scheme might be her last, and General Hospital spoilers tease a lot of people will be furious about her announcement.