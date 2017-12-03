‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Next 2 Weeks: Franco Battles With His Conscience, Anna’s Info Leads To Mastermind?

General Hospital spoilers for the weeks of December 4 and 11 tease exciting drama in the aftermath of Andre’s (Anthony Montgomery) shocking confession. Sonny (Maurice Benard) teams up with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) to track down the twin study mastermind. General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 11, from Daytime Royalty, hint that Sonny seeks Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) help. It looks like Dante will do some digging into Drew’s background as well as assist Sonny and Jason to track down the study mastermind.

Franco Is Entangled In A Web Of His Own Lies

General Hospital spoilers tease that Franco (Roger Howarth) finds that he is stuck in a quagmire of his own lies and secrets. Andre’s recent confession places Franco in an awkward position, and he struggles with his conscience. Although he would like to follow Andre’s advice to tell the truth about what he knows about the Jason twin mystery, he finds that he has delayed for so long that new superseding events have complicated the picture. Franco is now scared that a belated confession would adversely affect his relationship with Liz (Rebecca Herbst).

While Franco struggles with his conscience, Liz makes an unexpected move that complicates the situation even more. Liz proposes marriage, according to spoilers for the week of December 4, from TV Source Magazine.

With Liz’s latest move, Franco fears that he has become inextricably entangled in a web of his own lies and secrets.

Anna’s Trinket Contains Info About Twin Study Mastermind

General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 11 state that Anna (Finola Hughes) finds information that could lead to the twin study mastermind. Spoilers for the week of December 4, from TV Source Magazine, hint that she finds a chip containing the protocol for Andre’s memory mapping and transfer experiments inside the mini disco ball that Andre gave her as a parting gift. The chip could provide information about the details of Andre’s memory mapping study and even clues about the person who financed the study.

Spoilers for the week of December 4 state that Sonny gets a lead on the whereabouts of an old enemy. Spoilers for December 11 state that he updates Anna on his investigation.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 4 also state that after Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) refuses to help Sonny and Jason locate Cesar Faison (Anders Hove), he seeks Anna’s (Finola Hughes) help. It seems that the plan is to use Anna as a bait to lure Faison out of hiding.

Sam Fights For Drew And Their Future

Drew withdraws to himself after Andre’s bombshell. Sam (Kelly Monaco) is forced to take charge of the couple’s affairs in the aftermath of Andre’s revelation, according to spoilers for the week of December 4 from Soap Hub.

Sam is determined to protect Drew’s interests against victorious Jason who would soon make his first move to claim back his family and personal assets. Sam seeks Alexis’ support and later runs into Jason at the pier. She pleads for his understanding.

General Hospital spoilers state that Alexis makes a heartfelt plea to Jason (Steve Burton) to allow Sam and Drew reestablish themselves without intervention after the disruption to their lives and future plans caused by his return to Port Charles as Patient 6.

Curtis locates Andre on today's @GeneralHospital! Does he have the answers to the Jason mystery everyone needs? —> https://t.co/kuyZNNygcf #GH pic.twitter.com/EEppneOBJ3 — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) November 29, 2017

General Hospital spoilers also state that Sam shares her pain with Monica (Leslie Charleson), and urges her to try to reach out to Drew and offer support, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Monica And Olivia Squabble Over Christmas Decor

General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 4, from TV Source Magazine, tease that Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and Monica (Leslie Charleson) clash again over the Christmas decor. However, the petty bickering appears to have undertones of more serious issues. Spoilers hint that Olivia is sidelined and Ned (Wally Kurth) steps in to resolve the issue. He struggles to keep peace between them.