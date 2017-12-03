Johnny Depp Has ‘Made A Career Of Failing,’ Star’s Past Words Continue To Prove True, But At Home On Set

Johnny Depp has staying power in the world of entertainment and, in recent years, has gained praise for his ability to take on some of the most original and challenging roles in film. The star has, despite a lengthy and successful career, remained humble as to how he has become one of the world’s most notable actors and maintained a spot on the Forbes highest paid actors list up until this past year.

As far back as 2004, Johnny Depp communicated that he saw his success as a result of his failures. The star spoke about his ability to “glide through” his career during an interview with Esquire.

“The interesting thing is, for the most part, I’ve kind of been able to glide through this weird little thing they call a career in terms of the business world and in terms of the industry in many movies that were considered absolute failures, flops. So I’ve kind of made a career of failing.”

The actor has since continued along this same path, and has experienced more flops than not. Unfortunately, Depp has not entirely glided through this past year, seeing as the Pirates of the Caribbean star has hit some major financial roadblocks and relationship trenches that have pushed Depp’s every move to the forefront when it comes to celebrity news.

The star’s most recent choice of roles in film, in addition to the abuse allegations being brought against Depp by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, have led to Johnny falling off the highest paid list of actors and has resulted in a perpetual cloud looming over any role the star takes on.

There has certainly been a strong backlash from Harry Potter fans in regards to producers and directors of the Fantastic Beasts films who insist on involving Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindewald, a villainous character from the novels by J.K. Rowling.

Many fans of the films and novels believe that there is no place for Johnny in the latest installments of the franchise, and mainly link this to the abuse allegations brought forth by Amber Heard-allegations, which Johnny Depp denies.

Director David Yates, defended the decision to cast Depp in the films, and explained away fans’ perceptions as being fickle while highlighting the fact that “pure talent” never goes away.

“In this business, it’s a weird old business. You’re brilliant one week, people are saying odd things the next, you go up and down. But no one takes away your pure talent,” Yates stated, as reported by Vanity Fair.

It is without question that at the root of Depp’s troubles, the star does possess a pure talent that will allow him to find his way through the current difficulties that plague him.

Fantastic Beasts director on keeping Johnny Depp: He’s not exactly like Harvey Weinstein, so it’s fine https://t.co/WmgyIpgVw8 pic.twitter.com/Dlaguux1zp — Splinter (@splinter_news) November 29, 2017

Recently, co-stars from Murder On The Orient Express weighed in as to what working with Johnny Depp is like. The star is known to make set-life his home-base, seeing as, while most actors work on one or two flicks a year, Depp often roles out 4 or 5. Murder On the Orient Express star,Leslie Odom Jr. spoke about Depp’s eccentricities and dedication to film life that have caused the actor to have such longevity in the world of entertainment.

Bravo relayed Leslie’s words about working alongside Depp.

“[Depp] has a really strange, but wonderful sense of humor,” the former Hamilton actor replied. “Most of us have our regular life, and we spend [a small amount of] time a movie set. If you’re doing four or five movies a year, it’s like you spend [a ton of] time on a movie set, and [a small amount of] time in your regular life.”

