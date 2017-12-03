‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad And Kate Take Action To Help Theo, But Will It Bring Him Out Of His Coma?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 11 reveal Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) might get some help with his comatose state. So far, he hasn’t shown any improvement. However, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) are determined to do what they can to help.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead reveal Chad and Kate will bring in a specialist for Theo. With nothing else working to help bring him out of his coma, something drastic has to be done. Even though Abe Carver (James Reynolds) feels the DiMeras are responsible for his son’s injuries, he won’t be in a position to deny help. He wants Theo to wake up and if a specialist can help with that, he will reluctantly agree.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest the specialist might be successful. It is known that before Kyler Pettis leaves DOOL, he will be awake. A leaked video on Instagram confirmed this months ago. His exit will be explained with Theo going out of town for a one-year rehabilitation center. Before he leaves, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will share a song she wrote for him.

If the specialist can get Theo to wake up from his coma, what will the young man say? Kate is doing everything she can to cover her tracks. However, she hasn’t thought about what Theo will reveal once he is awake and talking. Everyone is going to be asking questions, including his father, who just happens to be the mayor.

There is also a police investigation into the shooting. Even though Theo made Kate a promise, he won’t be able to keep everything under wraps for long. Keeping a secret is one thing, but telling outright lies is quite another, especially for a boy like Theo Carver.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate Kate’s secret will come out into the open eventually. When that happens, she could face criminal charges for interfering in a police investigation and tampering with evidence.

It will also put her on Abe’s bad side and Chad will definitely have some harsh words for her. Remember, she put the blame on Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), which resulted in Chad accusing his brother of horrible things. Only time will tell what will happen once Theo wakes up.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.