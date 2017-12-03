Trump’s Double Big Mac Dinners, ‘Tirades,’ And Most ‘Surreal’ Scenes On Campaign Plane Revealed

Considering Donald Trump is one of the most-searched names on the planet, it was probably just a matter of time before a book would emerge from the political leg of his life’s journey. That book is titled Let Trump Be Trump, and it paints a picture of Trump on the canvas of his campaign trail with all the “surreal” scenes that unfolded along this path.

The book is co-written by the man Trump fired as his campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, and David Bossie, who is described by the Washington Post as “another top aide.” There are scenes of Trump’s anger and tirades in these tales out of school, as well as scenes describing Trump feasting on McDonald’s food in a two-by-two fashion.

A stop at McDonald’s reels in “two Big Macs, two Fillet-O-Fish and a chocolate malted” as one meal for the campaigning Trump while flying over the nation he intends to win over. The daily events are described by the Washington Post as the “staff rocketing from crisis to crisis in which Lewandowski and a cast of mostly neophyte political aides learn on the fly and ultimately accept Trump’s propensity to go angrily off message.”

The book describes scenes from inside that big campaign jet used by Trump, and it paints a portrait that is as far away from still life as one can get, as no one is sitting still with all the work to be done. The book encompasses the senses by not only offering the sights but by also offering the sound inside that campaign jet as well. According to the CNBC video above, these two former Trump staff members penned the book in secret. The CNBC report above suggests that the title Let Trump Be Trump is a title that seemingly shows allegiance to the president.

At any given time during a campaign flight, Elton John’s songs are keeping staff on board the plane from hearing themselves think because Trump has the volume up so high. Hope Hicks steams Trump’s pants while he is still in them, so he will look pristine for the next stop. These little tidbits all rolled together seem to offer up a glimpse of the hectic world of Trump’s campaign. It is the tirades that may spark an interest in people who will read this book as those outbursts of anger are described by the Washington Post.

“Trump screams at his top aides, who are subjected to ­expletive-filled tirades in which they get their ‘face ripped off.'”

The book talks about a mode that takes over Trump instantly, just like a click of a switch. This happens when “things aren’t going his way.” According to the authors, these tirades that come out of this mode “can feel like an all-out assault.” They explain that the wrath of Trump is not personal, but because of the intesnsity, it is often hard not to realize this at the time.

This mode is described as a scene that rises up and “it’d break most hardened men and women into little pieces.”

The authors suggest this in the book.

“Sooner or later everybody who works for Trump will see a side of him that makes you wonder why you took the job with him in the first place.”

The Washington Post has an advanced copy of the book, Let Trump Be Trump, which is slated for the bookshelves this Tuesday.