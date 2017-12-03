Johnny Galecki To Return For ‘Roseanne’ Revival—’Big Bang Theory’ Star Says He’s Thankful To Revisit His Roots

Johnny Galecki is headed back to Lanford. After months of talks, the Big Bang Theory star has officially signed on to the Roseanne reboot. Roseanne executive producer Whitney Cummings broke the news to fans by sharing an image of a director’s chair with Galecki’s name on it to social media. Johnny will reprise his role as David Healy on the revival of the long-running Roseanne Barr sitcom.

Johnny Galecki made his debut on Roseanne in 1992, playing Darlene Conner’s (Sara Gilbert) sensitive boyfriend-turned-eventual husband, David. Galecki appeared in 93 episodes of the original Roseanne series, from Seasons 4 through 9. For the Roseanne revival, Johnny Galecki is only set to appear in one episode, according to Variety.

While Galecki went on to superstardom as physicist Leonard Hofstadter on CBS’ The Big Bang Theory, the actor has never forgotten his roots as a teen actor on Roseanne. Following the announcement that he is headed back to Roseanne, Johnny Galecki shared a heartfelt post to Instagram, with a photo of his place card at a table read in the Conner’s famous living room 21 years after Roseanne debuted on ABC.

“Apart from being born, possibly the most surreal experience of my life,” Galecki wrote of his time on Roseanne. “Deep thanks to my Big Bang Theory family for knowing the importance of visiting one’s roots and loaning me out for a quick minute. Much [love].”

Johnny Galecki has always been thankful for his experiences working on Roseanne. Galecki turned a one-time appearance on Roseanne into an ongoing role that lasted for the remainder of the series. In 2015, Johnny credited his experience working with the stars on Roseanne for paving the way for his successful career today.

“That experience, from 16-21, I really consider my college in many ways,” Johnny told Variety.

“To work with Roseanne, who’s from the stand-up world, and John (Goodman), who’s a terribly disciplined film actor, I had the best professors in the business.”

Johnny Galecki joins a long list of original cast members who will return for the long-awaited Roseanne revival. In addition to Galecki, Sara Gilbert, and series star Roseanne Barr, the nine-episode Roseanne reboot will star John Goodman (Dan Conner), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie Harris), Michael Fishman (D.J. Conner), and Lecy Goranson (Becky Conner-Healy). Sarah Chalke, who played Becky in later seasons, will also appear on the revival in an unidentified role, while newcomer child actors Emma Kenney and Ames McNamara have been cast as David and Darlene’s children, Harris and Mark. Johnny Galecki’s TV brother, Glenn Quinn, who played Mark Healy on the original series, passed away in 2002.

The Roseanne revival is set to premiere on ABC in spring 2018.