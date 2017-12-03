‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eli And Abe Learn More About The Night Theo Was Shot

Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of December 11 reveal additional information regarding Theo Carver’s (Kyler Pettis) activities the night he was shot. Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Theo’s father, Abe Carver (James Reynolds), learn more about what was going on when JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) shot Theo.

While Theo lies lifeless in a comatose state, everyone is wondering what led up to JJ shooting Theo on Days of our Lives. Spoilers reveal that Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) was involved. However, a lot of people are putting the blame on her husband, Andre (Thaao Penghlis).

Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) suspected it was Andre’s fault, an idea that initially came from Kate. Then, Eli came to the DiMera mansion to ask a few questions. He mentioned that checking Theo’s phone and voice messages led detectives to find out that Andre had called and left a voicemail.

However, Kate got to the phone before it was handed to police, so her message was deleted. Even though Kate is guilty, it put the blame on Andre, who for once is innocent of any wrongdoing. Days of our Lives spoilers teased that it would cause Chad to kick Andre out of the mansion. However, Abigail (Marci Miller) tried to change Chad’s mind.

Surprisingly, when Andre found out the truth about Kate’s involvement, he kept her secret. However, don’t expect him to do it out of the goodness of his heart. He is going to hold onto that and use it against her at a later time. That’s the way Andre’s mind works. Even though he is a reformed villain, he still can’t be trusted.

Days of our Lives spoilers from Daytime Royalty Online don’t reveal what information Eli and Abe come across. However, it might have something to do with Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) finding out about Kate blackmailing Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams). There will be a confrontation after Tripp tells his father the truth. If anyone can get to the bottom of things, it’s Steve, especially since it concerns his son.

As far as Kate is concerned, her secret will only remain hidden for so long. When the truth is exposed, she will have to answer for her role in Theo’s injuries.

