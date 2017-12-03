‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Steve And Kayla Battle Kate Over Blackmailing Tripp, ‘Stayla’ To Expose Her?

Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of December 11 reveal Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) will have some explaining to do. Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) tells his father the truth about Kate blackmailing him. This leads to the couple known as “Stayla” confronting Kate. Once they find out the details and it has to do with what happened the night Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) was shot, will they expose her dangerous game?

As fans recall, the reason Theo was overriding a security code late at night was because of Kate on Days of our Lives. Spoilers suggest that her secret could be exposed by two surprising people. Those are Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans).

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Steve and Kayla will have a tense interaction with Kate. It all has to do with Tripp being blackmailed. Meanwhile, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Abe Carver (James Reynolds) are going to learn more about that fateful night Theo was shot. This seems to suggest that Kate’s involvement might be exposed soon.

Steve is not going to allow Kate to get away with blackmailing his son. Fans have seen over the past few years how far he went to protect Joey Johnson (formerly James Lastovic). He will go just as far to help his newly discovered child with Ava, Tripp Dalton. When Kayla finds out the truth, she could end up telling Abe that Kate is involved. She sees how much Abe is hurting and how much he wants answers.

Days of our Lives spoilers also imply that it might be Theo that ends up telling everyone the truth. Right now, he is in a coma. However, he will eventually wake up. When that happens, he is going to be faced with a lot of questions. Even though his goal was to help the DiMera family, mainly Chad (Billy Flynn), he will be pushed into revealing details. There is only so much pressure he will be able to take before revealing the shocking truth. When that happens, Kate is going to have to face the entire town of Salem for her part in what happened to Theo Carver.

Morning in Salem #daysofourlives #staytuned #dramaalert #loveyouall ❌❌????????????????#backfromvacation A post shared by Lauren koslow (@laurenkoslow) on Oct 19, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.