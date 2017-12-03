Dave Navarro On Why Spike Series ‘Ink Master’ Has Been Successful And Whether There Will Be A 10th Season

Dave Navarro has had at least three waves of success within his career as an entertainer. He started in the 1980s as the hotshot guitarist of the Los Angeles quartet Jane’s Addiction. After the alternative-rock icons broke up in the early 1990s, Navarro formed the band Deconstruction in 1993 — leading to a Rick Rubin-produced album for American Recordings — and next joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1994 for a five-year tenure. Navarro has been in and out of Jane’s Addiction over the years and has also been an in-demand guitarist, having participated in various projects related to Guns N’ Roses, Alanis Morissette, Diddy, Christina Aguilera, Marilyn Manson, Nine Inch Nails, Gene Simmons, Mariah Carey, Billy Corgan, and Janet Jackson.

Arguably, Navarro’s first television exposure beyond music-related appearances as the co-star of the MTV reality show Til Death Do Us Part with then-wife Carmen Electra. He later co-hosted the Mark Burnett-produced Rock Star: INXS and Rock Star: Supernova, which both aired on CBS. Navarro also notably appeared in four episodes of Sons Of Anarchy as the character Arcadio Nerona. But Navarro really hit his stride within television as the host of the Spike hit Ink Master, which recently launched two spin-off shows, Ink Master: Redemption and Ink Master: Angels.

In a recent interview with The Hype Magazine, Navarro was asked if he knew that Ink Master was going to be more than a one-off show when he started filming it. Apparently not, per his response.

“I had no idea. The first season was kind of an experiment. Thanks to the fanbase and the audience, it propelled us to where we are today. I think really what appeals to people is that they get to see artists who are really talented and passionate about what they do, do what they were born to do. That’s what I love about being here. Even though I’m not a visual artist, I can totally relate to that passion and drive that they have. That’s really what it’s about for me.”

“It’s somewhat inspirational to watch people who show up to put their skills on the line like that, especially for the world to see. They really are stripped of any kind of illusion and they really have to show who they are, which is a huge risk. I’m super-happy that it has gone on as long as it has, and we’re finishing Season 10 right now. I really owe the success of the show to the passion of the artists,” Navarro continued.

Aside from filming Ink Master, Navarro remains active musically. Jane’s Addiction will be headlining a benefit for Rhonda’s Kiss on December 8 in Hollywood, California, alongside The Hellcat Saints. His all-star cover band Royal Machines will be performing benefit shows at The Roxy in Los Angeles on December 15 and 16. Navarro is also reportedly working on a second book — his first, Don’t Try This at Home, was a Los Angeles Times bestseller — and considering the launch of his own non-profit organization.