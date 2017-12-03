Beyonce: Beyhive Stings Those Calling Ed Sheeran ‘Perfect’ Duet Desperate

You mess with Beyonce, you will get stung. Beyonce’s avid fans, known as the Beyhive, want you to know that she is not desperate for a No. 1 hit at all. For example, when Eminem released the song “Walk on Water” featuring Beyonce last month, some said the rapper was desperate while others said that it was Bey who needed a hit. Needless to say, “Walk on Water,” despite great first week sales, has become a flop.

Perhaps the Eminem disaster is the reason why Beyonce has jumped on Ed Sheeran’s bandwagon. Or maybe she didn’t. Refinery29 reveals that he was the one to get Beyonce to duet with him.

“I was like, ‘I love Beyoncé. Should I ask Beyoncé?’ And then in my head, I was like, ‘She’s going to say no,’ but then I was like, ‘Well, you might as well ask.’ And she said yeah, so here we are.”

There are a lot of people who think that the idea of Beyonce and Ed Sheeran singing together on a song is the stuff dreams are made of. But there are also those who think this is an act of desperation, not just by Ed Sheeran, but by Beyonce as well.

At the ATRL music forums, many don’t think this is a good idea for Bey.

Is Beyonce jumping on the Ed Sheeran Bandwagon? Christopher Polk / Getty Images

“Mess. Seems like she’s really desperate to get a #1 this year,” says Thomassuxx.

“I’ve decided to unstan her forever,” claims Same Ol’ Mistakes.

And it’s not much better on Twitter.

Lmao, Beyonce is so desperate for a hit she’s collaborating with little old nothing ed Sheehan ???????????? — Abraham ???????? (@abglz1992) December 2, 2017

She's desperate for a number 1 hit since her last one was a decade ago. — Yuri San (@YuriSanSashimi) December 1, 2017

However, the Beyhive is not too happy with the backlash, and they are out to prove a point.

Beyoncé desperate for a #1? The Perfect Duet is outselling the original so clearly Ed needed Bey & the Hive pic.twitter.com/4aTnW3n8N5 — Legacy (@DontBeyMaddd) December 2, 2017

She doesn't care about singles. Ed is the one who wanted to collab with her and now she's desperate????? sure jan. Lol navy and little monsters are so annoying ???? — Beyoncé+ (@lityoncee) December 2, 2017

The Beyhive has reached out to other sites to defend their idol. They are accusing people criticizing Beyonce of being sexist. Some Hive members think Beyonce’s critics are racist. But some are more rational and believe that the criticism towards their idol simply has no legs to stand on. Members of the Hive have made their way to Reddit‘s Popheads page in order to praise the song.

“It’s gorgeous. Immediately one of my favorite things Beyoncé’s ever done. Their harmonies are otherworldly. As if this song needed any help getting to the top, this clinches it. It will be number one, just a question of when,” claims WeHaSaulFan.

“Classic Beyonce move; turning something sour into something sweet,” claims Ringsea.

It’s true that Beyonce doesn’t really need to be desperate these days. Her most recent album Lemonade was a huge hit, and her Formation World Tour played to huge stadiums everywhere. One could argue that Beyonce is at the top of her game. However, don’t expect the word “desperate” to stop being used to describe Beyonce anytime soon.