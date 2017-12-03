Scheana Marie Slams ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Haters As Show’s Facebook Page Fills With Negativity

Early this morning, Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie took to Twitter to express disappointment over her show’s haters. The 32-year-old noticed how much hate the Vanderpump Rules Facebook page was getting and wasn’t going to just ignore it.

With the premiere of Season 6 just a few day away, the official Facebook account of the show has been sharing sneak peeks and new trailers for fans to view. Unfortunately, the majority of the comments are dripping with disdain, ripping apart the cast members of the popular Bravo show.

Scheana, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute have all been called profane names in the comment sections, with some reprehensible Facebook users wishing physical harm on the cast. Scheana had enough and tweeted to her 273,000 followers her thoughts on the matter.

“I’ve never seen more hate on a FB page than the one made for our show,” she commented.

She went on to call the trolls “sad and unhappy,” and mentioned she would pray for anyone spreading that kind of negativity. Sheana’s tweet was liked over 800 times and is one of her most popular posts in the last few months. Many of the comments on Scheana’s tweet were from supportive fans defending her and the show they love.

I’ve never seen more hate on a FB page than the one made for our show. There are a lot of sad and unhappy ppl out there. I will pray for you all. Spread love. Not hate. #PumpRules — ????️‍????Scheana (@scheana) December 2, 2017

“It’s crazy to me that people actually take the time out of their day to spread negativity! Keep rising above it,” user @kellyh2199 commented.

Scheana also clapped back at those who responded to her tweet with negativity and sarcasm. When one user mentioned her “edited” life, Scheana defended herself saying she has no control over the life producers choose for fans to see. Months of footage are condensed into 40-minute shows, and the Vanderpump Rules cast has no control over what does and does not appear every week.

Co-star Brittany Cartwright commented on Scheana’s tweet, “I will never ever understand it.”

Thank you @makeupbymarine for my amazing glam today! Can’t wait for y’all to see this!! ✨ @styledelivers @mermaidhairextensions.co A post shared by Scheana (@scheana) on Oct 24, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

Brittany is all too familiar with internet trolls, as the Vanderpump Rules newcomer came under heavy fire last season after gaining weight. Jax Taylor’s girlfriend received an incomprehensible amount of body shaming from viewers, as well as Katie Schwartz who had a similar season.

Season 6 is already on course to become one of the most dramatic Vanderpump Rules seasons yet. A special sneak peek from E! News showcased the rift between former friends Katie and Scheana.

Vanderpump Rules Season 6 begins on December 4 at p.m. on Bravo.