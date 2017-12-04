Melissa McCarthy’s Weight Loss: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Enjoys Health Journey After Shedding Over 75 Pounds

Melissa McCarthy has not initially shared her diet secrets, but she did credit her amazing weight loss to changing her habits and lifestyle. The Ghostbusters actress was aware that her previous weight was just too much for her body and age to handle, so she has decided to do something about it, and that may have saved her life.

Losing weight is certainly not an easy journey. However, the 47-year-old actress has been working really hard to achieve not only her current slimmer figure, but also a healthier version of herself.

Melissa McCarthy has previously joked that she lost weight by living a boring life, not doing anything and going to bed quite early. Although the funny actress was just probably joking at the time, there is definitely some truth in skipping happy hours and late night snacks.

Despite her earlier hesitation in sharing her weight loss journey secrets, multiple reports have finally revealed how the Gilmore Girls star got her new physique. As it turns out, Melissa McCarthy follows a popular low-carb, high-protein diet, which includes Atkins, Paleo, Zone, and ketogenic diets. The actress also drinks smoothies to keep her healthy.

Since watching her portion size and choosing healthier options are not enough to keep shedding off the pounds, Melissa McCarthy also works out a lot.

My clothing lines is all grown up today and she's getting her own Twitter account! Woo Hoo!!! @MMSeven7 pic.twitter.com/ycyXeIV3h6 — Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) May 25, 2016

It’s definitely hard to stick to a workout plan, and that is why Melissa McCarthy hired a trainer to help her with her weight loss. For the Cook Off actress to keep motivated, her trainer makes sure that she’s only doing workouts that she enjoys and will give her results at the same time. These workouts include high-intensity interval-training or better known as HIIT.

The Boss star has been spotted looking a lot happier and healthier these days, and it’s all because of her impressive weight loss. Melissa McCarthy has reportedly lost over 75 pounds, and it appears that she is not done with her journey yet, as she still keeps shedding off the excess pounds.

Now that she has gotten used to her new lifestyle, it appears that Melissa McCarthy is just enjoying the rest of her journey.