Todd Chrisley Recalls Wife Julie’s Breast Cancer Diagnosis, Pens Emotional Instagram Post

Todd Chrisley penned an emotional Instagram post this evening, detailing wife Julie Chrisley’s breast cancer diagnosis back in 2012. The “Patriarch of Perfection” was promoting his Think Pink Empowerment Dinner event in Tampa, Florida, on December 15 when he shared the post.

Todd began his post expressing how proud he was of Julie as she fought for her life after being diagnosed with breast cancer over five years ago. He went on to say he couldn’t imagine life without her by his side. The father of five went on to discuss how his grandmother passed very early in life when his mother was just 4 years old, and how that affected how he thought about Julie’s diagnosis.

Nanny Faye grew up without really knowing her mother and explained he and Julie feared the same fate for their young son Grayson if Julie didn’t beat the disease. At the time of her diagnosis, Grayson was just 6 years old. The Chrisley family has also lost friends to breast cancer and has many loved ones in their lives who are affected by the disease as well.

The Chrisley Knows Best matriarch beat cancer after having a double mastectomy in March 2012. When speaking with Life & Style, Julie admitted she didn’t think she needed a mammogram before age 40 (she was 39 years old at the time), but her husband urged her to go to the doctor based on intuition. When she went, they discovered a lump and she had her mastectomy procedure just weeks later. The Chrisleys now focus on finding a cure for cancer and participating in multiple breast cancer awareness events every year. Julie is currently five years cancer free.

Todd encouraged his followers to come and support Julie, other survivors, those still fighting, and those who unfortunately lost their battle with breast cancer. Julie will be a special honoree at the Think Pink Empowerment Dinner. Todd will likely give her an emotional and touching introduction. Tickets for the event can be found at this link. The reception for the event begins at 6 p.m. and is set to last until 10 p.m. on December 15.

After the Think Pink Empowerment Dinner, Todd will host the preliminary rounds of Miss Florida Teen USA and Miss Florida USA with his children, Savannah and Chase. The event takes place on December 16 in Tampa. Savannah shared the event information on her Instagram page and noted her whole family would be in attendance.