‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Comings & Goings Reveals 3 Shocking Returns, Darnell Kirkwood Exits For Now

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease Jordan Wilde has officially left Genoa City, at least for the time being. That doesn’t mean Darnell Kirkwood won’t pop up in GC later. He may have to come back to wage war on Hilary (Mishael Morgan).

Jordan has no reason to return right now. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Jordan got revenge on Hilary. If he doesn’t stay out of town, Hilary could come after him for leaking her nude pictures. It could really cause drama for the professional photographer.

Zack (Ryan Ashton) will no longer appear on Young and the Restless. Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) murdered the creepy sex ringleader. While the fans will miss Ashton, Zack’s time on Y&R is over. That’s not to say that CBS won’t use Ryan for another role. Perhaps, next time he can be a good guy.

Ashton told Soap Opera Digest that he knew Zack was a goner when he was revealed as the sex ringleader. He believes that killing off Zack was the right call.

Lisa Guerrero (Kerry Frost) wrapped her arc on Young and the Restless. She only appeared on one episode as a national news anchorwoman. At the moment, Lisa will not reprise her role. She served her purpose by allowing Scott (Daniel Hall) to promote Hashtag and sing Abby Newman’s (Melissa Ordway) praises.

During the week of December 4, Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) will return to Young and the Restless. Kevin and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) partnership will be exposed. Someone will find out that Kevin helped Victor steal money from Nick (Joshua Morrow). He will probably have some explaining to do. Kevin will only appear in one episode this week. He will pop in to make a heartfelt confession and leave immediately.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that J.T. Helstrom (Thad Luckinbill) will return to Genoa City on Tuesday, December 12. CBS has not revealed much about his storyline.

Jill Atkinson (Jess Walton) will return to Genoa City on Monday, December 18. Young and the Restless spoilers have not revealed much about her storyline yet. The only thing known about her return is that she will only appear in one episode.

Mal Young said that Jess Walton would appear more in 2018. He suggested that he has a big storyline for her coming up.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.