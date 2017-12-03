Watch ‘UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2’ Online: Live Streaming & Fight Card Odds

On Saturday night, mixed martial arts fans will watch UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 live streaming online and televised pay-per-view coverage. The latest UFC event will have a main event where the UFC Featherweight Championship is on the line with current champion Max Holloway defending against Jose Aldo. Here’s the latest UFC PPV preview including fight card odds and how to watch UFC 218 live streaming online or on television Saturday night.

According to Vegas Insider on Friday, the current UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway was a -300 favorite on the fight odds to retain his title on Saturday night. Challenger Jose Aldo may be reaching the tail end of his stellar career and is priced as a +250 underdog. However, fans saw at the previous UFC pay-per-view that there were plenty of new champs ready to be crowned in a night of upsets and comebacks.

Aldo sports a 26-3 record with 58 percent of his wins coming from knockouts or TKOs. His opponent also has just three losses with 18 wins to go with a 44 percent KO/TKO rate and a 44 percent decision rate. Holloway has about four inches on his opponent and has an impressive 80 percent takedown accuracy. Fans will be interested to see how things go in the second encounter between these two flyweight stars.

Jose Aldo challenges Max Holloway for the featherweight title in Saturday’s UFC 218 main event. [Image by Leo Correa/AP Images] Leo Correa / AP Images

A total of five fights make up the main PPV card including a women’s strawweight match. That will feature Michelle Waterson taking on Tecia Torres. Lightweights Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje will also go at it, as will flyweight fighters Henry Cejudo and Sergio Pettis. A battle of heavyweight stars follows that as Francis Ngannou tries to defeat Alistair Overeem. The main event is, of course, the championship fight with featherweight champ Max Holloway defending against Jose Aldo.

In the fights beyond the main event, Francis Ngannou (-210) is favored over Alistair Overeem (+180), while Justin Goethe (-185) is favored over Eddie Alvarez (+160), and Henry Cejudo (-280) is favored over Sergio Pettis (+240). In the women’s strawweight battle, Michelle Waterson (+205) is the underdog in her fight against Tecia Torres (-240). It’s been said that Waterson could have the best chance of any underdog on the main card to score an upset tonight, so keep an eye on the women’s fight for that.

Saturday’s UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 pay-per-view is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Eastern Time from Detroit, Michigan. The event is available for order from many different sources. Fans can order the event digitally through the UFC.TV website to stream the pay-per-view on iOS or Android devices as well as on Smart TVs, select video game systems, and streaming media devices such as Roku, Chromecast, Amazon’s Fire TV or AppleTV.

For fans who want to watch tonight’s pay-per-view through cable or satellite, many providers offer the event. The UFC 218 PPV can be ordered through providers including AT&T U-verse, Bright House, Charter Spectrum, Cox, DirecTV, DISH, Optimum, Verizon FiOS, and Xfinity. See more details on how to order at the UFC.com website.

[Featured Image by Jose Juarez/AP Images]