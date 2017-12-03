‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thorne Is Up To Something And Ridge Is Not Happy About It

Up next on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge has a growing suspicion against Thorne. He would ask Brooke about it and he is not going to be happy about what he is going to find out.

The Bold and Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is starting to feel that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) is up to something. He will go to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to ask what she knows. He would be surprised to learn that Thorne is staying with Brooke. But what he would not be pleased to learn more is that Thorne wants to be the lead designer at Forrester Creations, which basically means taking over Ridge’s position.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 4 to 8 via Soaps.com said that Thorne will reveal his new design skills to intimidate Ridge. And aside from getting a position at the company, Thorne will also vie for Brooke’s attention. Ridge has been courting Brooke again, but Thorne will confront him for betraying her in the past. Down the road, Thorne will make a pitch to Eric (John McCook) and challenge Ridge’s authority at Forrester Creations. Eric will feel he is caught between his two sons. Ridge and Thorne’s rivalry will intensify, but Brooke will try to make peace between them.

While it is not yet clear who will win between them in the company, it seems that Ridge will be the winner in Brooke’s heart. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge will make some progress in pursuing Brooke although she has reservations at first in committing to Ridge. This week, Ridge has a steamy surprise for Brooke. Spoilers for the holiday tease that she will agree to marry Ridge and the couple will announce their engagement as the family gathers for Christmas.

However, Thorne would not give up that easily. He is sure to make things difficult for Ridge and cause some trouble in their wedding plans, via Celeb Dirty Laundry. Would he be determined to break up Ridge and Brooke when the new year comes?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs Mondays to Fridays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.