‘Star Wars’-Inspired Ice Cream Flavors Arriving At Disney’s Boardwalk Resort This Week

This month is quickly turning into a month filled with lots of Star Wars fun and those visiting Walt Disney World will soon be able to enjoy ice cream flavors inspired by The Last Jedi. While they will be available in numerous locations, the Ample Hills Creamery at Disney’s Boardwalk Resort will have them ready for guests this week. If you’re looking forward to getting them, though, you may want to go early as the line will get long in a hurry.

On Dec. 15, fans will flock to theaters in droves to see Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi and no-one is denying that the movie will be huge. Along with all the hype, there has been plenty of merchandise to go around and more will surely be coming.

But, what about ice cream?

Yes, there will be three new flavors released this week and they are inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but what do they taste like? The official website of Ample Hills has given details on the new flavors being released this week and guests can head over to Disney’s Boardwalk Resort to try them all.

Whether you’re a member of the First Order or The Resistance, you should really try The Force.

RT foodandwine “‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ inspired ice cream flavors are here: https://t.co/0QMgxlWRjO pic.twitter.com/lGFnp7rgCf” — Dominic Blaquiere (@DiffidentLoqui) December 2, 2017

These flavors are only going to be available for a limited time as Ample Hills has collaborated with Disney and Lucasfilm to bring even more Star Wars fun to fans. Here are the three flavors you’ll be able to try when they’re released this week.

The Resistance -…brown sugar and vanilla bean ice cream with an assortment of mix-ins: passionate, fiery red-velvet ooey gooey butter cake, hard-edged toffee pieces and spirited, hopeful mini marshmallows.

First Order -…salted dark chocolate ice cream represents relentless villainy, while cocoa powder, bittersweet chocolate and a dash of powerful espresso reinforce the dark side.

The Force -…illustrates the precarious balance between the dark and light side with sweet cream ice cream, swirled with rich chocolate fudge, and set against a galaxy of white and dark chocolate pearls.

While the flavors are already available at some Whole Foods and specialty retailers, those visiting Walt Disney World will be able to try all three this week. Head over to the Ample Hills Creamery at Disney’s Boardwalk Resort and choose your side by selecting the ice cream flavor you love best, or better yet, just enjoy all three.