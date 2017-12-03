‘Dragon Ball Super’ Has Officially Wiped Out Two Powerful Universes

Dragon Ball Super returned tonight with its 118th episode that pitted Piccolo and Gohan against the two remaining fighters from Universe 6, Saonel and Pirina. The tag-team struggled against the U6 Namekian warriors, but Piccolo successfully took them down. Despite Son Goku’s waning stamina after he transformed into Ultra Instinct against Kafla, the hero also managed to beat the Universe 2 warriors. Tonight’s episode confirmed many fans’ theories and speculations – two universes have been annihilated.

Known Dragon Ball Super translator Todd Blankenship’s live tweet gave fans a detailed sequence of the events of Episode 118 that has obliterated both Universes 2 and 6. Zirloin and the surviving U2 fighters did their best to fight against the weakened Son Goku, and even transformed into the same mood as Ribrianne. The people of U2 were all anxious following Ribrianne’s defeat, but they all lent their love power so the fighters could transform.

Dragon Ball Super also allowed Saonel and Pirina to merge with the other Namekians in Universe 6, which is the reason of their daunting strength. However, Piccolo learned about this fusion. He quickly planned a different strategy to counterattack, especially since the U6 warriors had finally stabilized their fused powers.

Beerus' last words are "Say something", since Champa just stuck his tongue at him rather than giving a word of goodbye. — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) December 3, 2017

Piccolo charged a massive Makankosappo, his infamous Special Beam Cannon attack, against the U6 Namekian fighters, leading to their defeat. Meanwhile, Dragon Ball Super also showcased Zirloin and the other Universe 2 fighters using their power in full strength in an attempt to take down Goku, creating a Pretty Black Hole. The hero was trapped and wasn’t able to teleport, but he was confident enough and told them that love can’t beat fighting spirit.

Together, Piccolo, and Goku finished off the surviving fighters of Universes 2 and 6. Dragon Ball Super finally wiped out two more universes since the Tournament of Power kicked off. Universes 9 and 10 were the first two galaxies to get annihilated by the Omni-King. There are only 13 minutes left in the battle royal, but Goku’s team still has to face one of the strongest fighters in the tournament.

Jiren The Grey was first seen in action during the one-hour special of Dragon Ball Super in October, where he fought against Goku. The Universe 7 fighter debuted his Ultra Instinct form, but it didn’t last long as he still needs to master it. However, he recently told Kafla, the fusion of Kale and Caulifla, that he is already getting the hang of it. This only means that his rematch with Jiren will take place soon.

Universe 6 may be gone, but as what Comic Book points out, Vegeta is always true to his words. If he wins, then fans would be able to see U6 again as soon as the prince of all Saiyans gets his hands on the Super Dragon Balls.

Phát Hữu / Flickr

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll on Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST.