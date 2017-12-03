‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Talks About Her Happy Place

Everyone has a happy place. For some it’s their favorite beach where they get to bask in the sun and take a refreshing dip in the water. For others it’s a place that’s most memorable to them, like the house they grew up in or a cabin in a secluded place where their parents or grandparents took them for some adventurous outdoor time.

For Little People, Big World’s Tori Roloff, it’s right where she is. The 26-year-old former Tori Patton absolutely loves living in the Pacific Northwest or PNW that she calls the rain her happy place. Tori said that living in the PNW is “such a blessing” that she couldn’t “imagine living anywhere else.”

Living in the PNW means living with a lot of rainfall. According to Mental Floss, Portland, Oregon is right under a jet stream or “a fast-moving river of air” encircling the Northern Hemisphere. The weather patterns and distinctive terrain also contributes to its usually wet and gloomy weather. Interestingly, Portland and its neighboring Seattle, Washington only experience 36 inches of rain each year, which is way lower than the yearly average of 50 inches of rain in New York City.

What makes Portland so wet is that rain lasts longer. The average period of time that Portland and Seattle experience varying amount of rain each year is 150 days. That’s a lot compared to New York City, which experiences precipitation in 122 days.

Living in the Pacific Northwest is such a blessing. The rain is my happy place. I couldn't imagine living anywhere else nor would I want to! I'm loving getting into the holiday spirit here and can't wait for winter to really start!

While not everyone is a fan of rain and gloomy weather, Tori finds them perfect. In fact, she said that she doesn’t want to even think of leaving her happy place.

“I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else nor would I want to,” Tori said. “I’m loving getting into the holiday spirit here and can’t wait for winter to really start!”

Tori has so far lived her whole life in her happy place, the PNW. She was born in Portland in 1991 and studied at the Washington State University in Pullman. She has relatives in California, which allows her to leave the PNW from time to time. In fact, Tori, Zach and baby Jackson went to California in August to visit her grandparents and to have some time off, as well.

Today we helped Grandma Roloff get her Christmas tree! so blessed to call these people family. The way holidays bring everyone together fills my cup with such joy. I am praying that this season bring your family joy!

Tori and Zach met in 2010 when she was working at Roloff Farms as a squash picker during the pumpkin season. After their first date lasted for five hours, the two have been inseparable, as People reported. Tori and Zach eventually got married five years later at Roloff Farms. Tori also taught kindergarten in Portland before she had Jackson. She’s currently taking the time off from her career to focus on her son.