Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi Update: She Shares They Are On Good Terms Since Split

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi fell in love on The Bachelor, but things didn’t work out. They made it for a bit while he was doing Dancing With the Stars, but then they ended up splitting. Us Weekly recently got the chance to talk to Vanessa Grimaldi and got an update on how they are doing now.

Vanessa was at KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 in L.A. on Friday, December 1, when she talked to Us Weekly about how things were going now. Vanessa is living between L.A. and Montreal. She was in L.A. while she was with Nick, but she made it clear on the show that Canada is where her heart is, and where she really wants to be.

Grimaldi made it clear that there are not any hard feelings between her and Nick.

“We are on good terms, so we’re very supportive of each other,” she said. Nick has been acting lately and fans have enjoyed seeing him do something different.

Vanessa explained that you need to focus on yourself a bit when you are just coming out of a relationship. She is single now and is just focusing on herself. She does hope to meet someone eventually, but it doesn’t seem to have happened for her yet. She still has plenty of time to find the perfect person, but reality television might not be the way that she does it. Grimaldi hasn’t done any dating apps to find her perfect person just yet.

If Nick Viall has found love, he hasn’t shared, but it sounds like he is over reality television and moving on. It is almost time for The Bachelor Winter Games, and it wouldn’t shock fans if he ended up being cast on that show as well.

A year full of a lot of ups, some big downs, and unforgettable experiences. Thankful for everything. Especially family, friends, and of course dog sweaters. Happy Thanksgiving!! #thankful A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Nov 23, 2017 at 11:25am PST

Vanessa and Nick are both moving on and will be looking for love. If either is dating anyone new, then they haven’t shared the news just yet. Don’t miss new episodes of The Bachelor with Arie Luyendyk, Jr. when they start airing in January on ABC. Arie was on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette, and it is now time for him to try and find love.