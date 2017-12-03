Is ‘RHOA’ Boring Without Phaedra Parks? Her Fans Think So

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is four episodes into its first season without Phaedra Parks since she joined the cast in 2011, and some fans think that the show has become boring without her.

To recap, Phaedra was fired at the close of season 9 after she fessed up to lying about Kandi Burruss’ supposed desire to drug Porsha Williams. Though some fans agree with the producers’ decision to let Phaedra go, there is another group of fans — mainly Phaedra’s — who miss the drama and excitement that Parks brought to the show.

Even the much-hyped return of Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak as regulars, as well as Sheree Whitfield’s return as a “friend to the show,” hasn’t been enough to keep some of the viewers satisfied. The consensus among many of Phaedra’s fans is that the ladies’ storylines without Phaedra are just too lackluster

Despite the additions of two original cast members, season 10, which has so far featured a confrontation between Nene Leake’s feud with Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey’s attempt to find love again, Kandi’s attempt to balance being on two Bravo shows simultaneously, Kenya Moore’s secret marriage, as well a few other minor storylines, has gotten off to a slow start in their opinion.In response, Phaedra’s fans have taken to social media in droves to express their disappointment of the new season.

Bring back Phaedra I’m bored.. or at least give Marlo a peach,” wrote one user in the comment section of Bravo’s official Youtube channel.

A different user doesn’t like that cast members have been allowed to reference Phaedra for their storylines.

I’m so tired of them mentioning Phaedra. She’s not on the show, so find a new storyline.

Users on Twitter have expressed a similar sentiment. Typing in the phrase “bring Phaedra back” brings up dozens of Tweets by fans who think that RHOA would benefit from having Phaedra return.

Bring Phaedra back ???????????? #RHOA — Vlogs By Leak (@BlogzByLeak) November 27, 2017

These episodes of #RHOA has been boring, please bring Phaedra back! — Tiffany Nacole????????✨ (@forever_tnacole) November 20, 2017

#BringPhaedraBack @Bravotv @Andy Please bring Phaedra back! They all lie on the show! She brings the fun and a lightness to the show. — dappergirl (@dappergirl29) November 9, 2017

It’s unclear if RHOA’s producers will give in to fan demands and bring Phaedra back for season 11, but it’s possible. RHOA‘s viewership has declined since season 9, according to Love B. Scott. The gossip site reports that the season 10 premiere brought in 100,000 fewer viewers between season 9 and 10, dropping from 2.4 million to 2.3.

It should be noted, however, that there is no concrete way to confirm the exact reason why the ratings have fallen, as ratings can fluctuate for any number of reasons.