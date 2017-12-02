Selena Gomez Loves Justin Bieber’s Maturity Amid House Shopping Reports: Couple Getting Serious

Selena Gomez loves how Justin Bieber has matured over the years, especially now that they are back together, it has been revealed.

The “Come & Get It” singer, who reportedly reconciled with the Biebs back in October, has been inseparable from her beau since their get-together and it’s been said that Selena simply can’t get enough of her on-off boyfriend.

One of the reasons why Selena Gomez loves spending so much time with Bieber is because of his maturity; she sees just how much he has grown over the years and it’s really helped mend old wounds from their past together.

While Selena Gomez’s reconciliation with Justin wasn’t exactly planned, she’s glad to have found herself back in the arms of the man she had eventually hoped to reunite with, Hollywood Life shares.

They no longer engage in silly feuds and arguments because they are both in such a different place in their lives now. In fact, they’ve done quite the opposite and have openly embraced every moment they get to spend with one another.

Now that both work schedules for Justin and Selena Gomez are much more flexible, the duo gets to see one another more than usual and it’s worked out great for them as they have needed time to figure out whether a reconciliation was the right move for the both of them.

Guys- I'm so excited to share my first campaign for the new @PUMA Phenom. #DoYou A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 21, 2017 at 10:49am PST

With how things have been going, Selena has no regrets about her decision to part ways with The Weeknd, who has remained a close friend to the songstress, and consequently end up with her on-off boyfriend again.

It’s believed that things are going so well between the two that Selena Gomez and Justin have already been looking at homes together.

Thank you beyond for your acknowledgment and honor @billboard but honestly thank you more for the event you held for women. That night was so inspiring and every woman spoke eloquently and with such force. I’ll try to continue to give my best to even remotely live up to a title. In the mean time I hope we all continue to give our best when the world wants to give us the worst. We aren’t stopping the fight. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Dec 2, 2017 at 4:15am PST

They plan on spending the rest of their lives together, and now that they have matured enough to know that they really want to remain committed to one another, Justin and Gomez seem to think that buying a house is the next move forward, according to latest rumors.

Selena, who confirmed her reconciliation with the Biebs to Billboard this week, has not commented on reports claiming she’ll be moving in with Justin very soon.