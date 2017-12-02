Watch Grizzlies Vs. Cavs 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Start Time, & Odds

Saturday’s NBA schedule will include the Grizzlies vs. Cavs live streaming online and televised game as one matchup fans will be keeping an eye on. After a rough start to their NBA season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are rolling full steam ahead as they’ve compiled a 10-game winning streak. The Memphis Grizzlies have done the exact opposite over their last 10 games. Will LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and the Cavaliers make it 11 in a row over a struggling Grizzles squad? Here’s the latest NBA game preview with the point spread, total, start time, channels, and how to watch the Grizzlies vs. Cavs live streaming online.

Per ESPN, the Memphis Grizzlies are heading into tonight’s game at Cleveland as losers of their last 10 games including back-to-back losses against San Antonio. The team is dealing with the recent firing of head coach David Fizdale, as well as several key injuries to top players. Both Marc Gasol and Chandler Parsons are listed as “day-to-day” while Mike Conley is out of action. Additionally, Wayne Selden and Brandan Wright are sidelined. The Grizzlies, who are now under interim head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, will take on a Cavs team that has reeled off 10 wins behind November’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month LeBron James.

NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month in November LeBron James has his team on a roll with 10-straight wins. [Image by Mark Duncan/AP Images] Mark Duncan / AP Images

It’s no surprise that the Cavaliers are favored to win at home tonight based on all of the above. Odds Shark currently has them listed as favorites of 13.5 points on the spread at several sportsbooks, with a moneyline price of -1000 or higher. The underdog Grizzlies are +650 to +725 on the moneyline for those who believe this is where they snap the Cavs’ hot streak and stop their own slump. For the points total, over/under bettors are looking at a consensus of 205 points for this game.

Saturday night’s matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers starts at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Live television coverage of the game will be offered on different networks depending on viewing regions. For the Memphis viewing region, Fox Sports South East Memphis (FSSE) is the channel to watch. In the Cleveland viewing region, it’s Fox Sports Ohio (FSO). For all over regions, the top option is an NBA League Pass subscription.

To watch the Grizzlies vs. Cavs live streaming online, cable and satellite customers in the Memphis or Cleveland viewing regions who have Fox Sports channels can watch on the Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps. For other regions, fans can purchase an NBA League Pass subscription for either team, all NBA teams, or simply purchase just tonight’s game for a low price. More details can be obtained at the NBA League Pass website.

[Featured Image by Tony Dejak/AP Images]