‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Ashley Is A Sexual Harasser – ‘Y&R’ Hopping On Workplace Predator Trend?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that after the sex ring story winds down, Y&R‘s new writer Mal Young will explore another hot topic that’s currently trending – workplace sexual harassment. But, in a surprise twist, it may be a woman taking advantage if the CBS soap flips the script. This is a growing problem in America. Every day, more harassers are exposed with famous names like Matt Lauer, Harvey Weinstein, and even NPR’s mild-mannered Garrison Keillor.

Ashley is Harassing Ravi

When Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) first began seeing Ravi Shapur (Abhi Sinha), Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) warned her about getting involved with a co-worker. Ashley insisted she wouldn’t get romantic but then she did. Back when Ashley and Ravi first began seeing each other outside of work, she wasn’t his boss, even though her family owns Jabot. But now that Jack left Jabot in Ashley’s hands, she’s very much Ravi’s boss.

In recent days, Ashley kicked Ravi out of the Abbott mansion on Thanksgiving after he thought she invited him over and then she texted Ravi a message to meet her at the GCAC. The Young and the Restless recap from Soap Hub revealed Ashley used Ravi for sex to distract her from all her stress. He was eager to comply, but that’s because he’s fallen for Ashley, as he recently confessed to Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni). Too bad Ashley doesn’t see Ravi that way.

Ashley shocks Ravi, harassment evident

On Friday, Ashley and Ravi crept out of the GCAC on a subtle walk of shame. Later, Ashley told Ravi that she appreciated him changing clothes before he showed up at work. Later, when Ravi brought Ashley some reports, she asked if he wanted to get together again and Ravi got the wrong idea. Ravi told her that he would take her to the opera and out for a nice dinner, but then Ashley tells him that it would be better to keep things “impromptu” and by that, she implied they could hook up, but that’s it.

The Y&R recap for Friday from She Knows Soaps reveals that Ravi was uncomfortable when Ashley marginalized him. After he suggested an opera date, Ashley said, “that’s so sweet, but I don’t see it happening.” Then Ashley said she’s busy and they should keep things “low key” and “kind of simple.” Essentially, Ashley wants to use Ravi as a sexual stress reliever to help her forget work and family drama, but now that she’s the CEO and he’s her underling, it’s extremely inappropriate.

Will Ravi Sue Jabot?

Next week, Young and the Restless spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) taunts Ashley by brazenly flirting with Ravi in front of her. With Victoria as the new COO, this is a fascinating twist on the “old boys club.” While the headline-making stories of corporate, news, political, and entertainment sexual harassers have all been men, there must be tales of women taking advantage that have yet to be publicized. Y&R showrunner Mal Young could be getting ahead of the curve.

Since Ravi cares for Ashley, he doesn’t like her treating him like a piece of man meat. And it’s likely that he also won’t appreciate Victoria and Ashley bickering over him like he’s a juicy treat. The Young and the Restless spoilers hint Ravi might have to file a formal complain (or even a lawsuit) against Ashley if she continues using him for sex while she’s in a position of power over him at work. Ravi loves her, so hurt feelings might also play into him suing Jabot for harassment.

If this is the tale that Y&R is planning, it could be an intriguing twist on the influx of harassment headlines we see every day on the news. What do you think? Is Ashley harassing Ravi now that she’s his boss and she told him their relationship would be limited to only sex? Catch up on the latest Y&R scoop for the week of December 4-8, Hilary and Lily fighting over Cane, and Abby going after JT to get back at Vikki. Check back often for more The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.