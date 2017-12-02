Rachel Lindsay Talks Wedding Plans, Says She Could Elope Tomorrow

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo met and fell in love on The Bachelorette. These two seem to be doing great even though a lot of fans thought that she made the wrong choice. Us Weekly shared that Rachel is now sharing their wedding plans and she is so in love with him.

They got the chance to talk to them with at their Vow To Be Chic engagement party in Pacific Palisades, California, on Thursday, November 30. She said that she is really ready to be married and of course to Bryan. She shared that she keeps saying it will be a winter wedding, but that might not be the case.

It turns out that Rachel Lindsay recently teased her mom that they might just elope, and her mom would be okay with that as well. She shared that her family really does like her family. One other thing that Rachel Lindsay mentioned is a destination wedding. She wants a big party with a ton of people there and even said it would be like a “big reunion.” A lot of guests from Bachelor Nation will be there as well. There is no talk about a television wedding, but you never know if ABC will want to air it or not. The fans will just have to wait and see how it goes down.

As of right now, Rachel Lindsay doesn’t have any wedding plans set in stone, but it is going to happen. They can’t wait to tie the knot and it sounds like it won’t be much longer before they have big plans. Rachel and Bryan also have big plans to have children. They want to have three or four but said it is all about what they can afford. The other thing she mentioned is that if they can’t have their own children, they are more than willing to end up adopting. She shared that they ended up spending Thanksgiving with her family and they will now spend Christmas with his family in Miami.

Some fans think that Rachel and Bryan might never make it, but it looks like this couple will be getting married soon. Don’t miss watching Arie Luyendyk Jr. as The Bachelor when it starts airing on ABC in January of 2018.