Facebook Will Lock Account And Require Account Holders To Upload A ‘Clear Selfie’ To Prove Identity

Facebook may ask you to upload a clear selfie of your face to prove you are not a robot. According to Daily Mail, a screenshot was shared on social media that asked the user to upload a photo that clearly showed their face. Some users claimed that they were locked out while Facebook was reviewing the picture they uploaded.

A Facebook spokesperson stated that this new security rule would help them catch suspicious activity at various points of interaction on the website, from creating an account to sending friend requests, to creating ads for their business pages.

At this point, it isn’t clear how long Facebook has been using this method, but some social media account holders say that the practice goes back to April.

When Facebook detects suspicious activity, they will ask the owner to prove that they are a real person by uploading a clear picture that clearly shows their face. The review team will check it against the pictures on the account, then delete the image from the server.

Another reason Facebook has been using this method is to determine if the account is real. Apparently, the social media giant claims that many accounts have been proven to be fake accounts. This method helps weed out the fake accounts.

a friend sent me this: Facebook is now locking users out of account features, then demanding that those users "verify" their account to get back in by scanning an image of their face. AN IMAGE OF THEIR FACE. pic.twitter.com/T4TIsJFxX8 — can Amy Goodman pls stop inviting Assange on thx (@flexlibris) November 28, 2017

One user claims that Facebook asked her to upload a picture of her face. When she added the image, it told her the picture was not valid.

After the selected users upload a picture of their face, Facebook locks them out of their account. They will get an email notification after their picture is reviewed.

Just a few weeks ago, Facebook came under fire when they requested users to send in naked pictures of themselves so the social media site can block revenge porn at a later time. It was revealed that employees would view the naked images before editing them and creating a “digital fingerprint.”

Facebook users were not happy about the plan. They felt that a disgruntled Facebook employee could leak their images. It could be a huge problem, especially if someone posted the images, even if blurred, to other social media platforms.

Currently, Facebook is testing their plan to combat revenge porn in Australia. They have asked the users to send them naked pictures via Facebook Messenger.

“No company should ever ask anyone for nude pics to ‘safeguard’ under the guise of protection from revenge porn. Hackers can hack. Disgruntled employees can leak.”

Facebook claims that both new policies are needed for the protection of their users.