Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost Confirm Dating Rumors In Time For Holiday Season, Baby Daughter Custody Settled

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost made their first appearance as a couple just in time for the holiday season. While they have been rumored to be a couple for a few months now, they have neither confirmed nor denied their dating status, choosing instead to be captured in early morning paparazzi photographs. But with the annual American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York, Scarlett and Colin are now a public item.

The 33-year-old actress has had a full year already, having divorced her husband, settled her baby daughter’s custody, and stirred up a whitewashing controversy surrounding Ghost in the Shell. But it looks like she is determined to go out with a bang with one last headline that is sure to make her fans very excited.

The Avengers actress and SNL “Weekend Update” host made their relationship public at the annual American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York. Right after Thanksgiving and just before December, the pair confirmed the previous rumors that they are getting serious.

Just a week ago, Scarlett celebrated her 33rd birthday with her boyfriend in the Hamptons, during which they met each other’s parents.

“They’re very much in love. It’s serious,” a friend told People Magazine. “They’re both very respectful of each other’s careers and very supportive. They’re super cute together.”

This birthday party was a precursor to the appearance they made at the gala.

“She would go dates with Colin and be very excited after,” another source added. “It took awhile for them to be exclusive, but they are now. Scarlett is very happy with Colin.”

The couple decided to make their relationship public just four months after the actress finalized her divorce from her husband, Romain Dauriac. It sounds both Scarlett and Colin are excited to continue their romance.

“She’s wonderful,” he said in an interview. “She’s pretty cool… it’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome.”

Before making this outing as a couple, the Hollywood personalities have been spotted various times on dates, stealing kisses from each other as they tried to hide from the paparazzi.

Scarlett Johansson has a baby daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, from her previous marriage. She is planning to share the custody with her ex-husband.