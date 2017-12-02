Meghan Markle’s $675 Handbag Sells Out Minutes After Her First Royal Event With Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s bride-to-be is already making a huge impact on the fashion world, most notably with its consumers. After Meghan Markle’s first royal event with Prince Harry yesterday, her handbag she carried during the event sold out within minutes.

Meghan donned a tri-color burgundy/navy/vanilla leather tote by Scottish fashion brand, Strathberry. The $675 midi tote is completely sold out online, and other colors of the style are going fast. The Strathberry website sells the midi tote in 20 different colors and has sold out of colors bottle green, bi-color vanilla/black, black, tan, fawn shearling, and tan bridle leather. Saks Fifth Avenue has sold out of several of its Strathberry bags. For those wanting to copy Meghan’s style, the site still has several other styles by the Scottish brand for sale.

Strathberry founder Leeanne Hundleby sent Meghan several different handbags from her line before the royal engagement was even announced. Leeanne’s hunch paid off when Meghan chose to wear the burgundy bag on Nottingham Street yesterday.

According to the Telegraph, Leeanne and her husband Guy launched Strathberry in 2013 after quitting their jobs. Now they are working overtime to restock the popular bag and reported their phones have not stopped ringing off the hook.

A spokesperson for the brand told the Telegraph, “It’s just amazing for us, it really is the greatest.” They continued, “It was a fantastic surprise and we are really excited. We’re suddenly incredibly busy.”

Harper’s Bazaar noted Meghan broke tradition by carrying a tote, as it is customary for members of the royal family to carry clutches. Duchess Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth are almost always spotted with a clutch or bags with very small handles. Meghan’s tote has large handles and also has a shoulder strap for convenience.

The navy coat Meghan wore is also selling out online and is only available for pre-order on the company’s website. The $750 navy blue Elodie wool coat is by Canadian label, Mackage. Meghan has worn Mackage before, as she grew to love the label filming Suits in Canada for the last six years.

Meghan’s ability to elevate fashion sales has already given her a slogan. Many designers will be sending the former Suits star clothing and accessories, hoping the “Meghan Effect” works for them the same way it did for Strathberry.