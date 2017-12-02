Jeremy Vuolo Reveals Jinger Duggar Had ‘Expressive’ Qualities Before Wedding & Wearing Pants

Ever since he got married to Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo has been sharing throwback pictures of his wife on Instagram. With each photo, he revealed a different side to Jinger, showing how she interacted with her siblings and how she dressed as a child. This time, however, he showed just how similar she is with her current self, showing how not much has changed from her dress wearing days to pants rocking present.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo got married on November 5, 2016, in front of more than a thousand people. Their courtship and engagement, in total, lasted a little less than a year, and right after the wedding, they moved to Laredo, Texas, to begin their lives as a married couple.

It was in Texas that the 23-year-old Duggar started finding a style of her own. She started wearing pants, which was a clear departure from her family’s dress code, in which girls are only allowed to wear dresses or skirts. She also started traveling a lot more with her husband and enjoying cosmopolitan ways of living.

While many of Counting On fans think that Jinger was heavily influenced by her husband, who is more worldly and comes from a less conservative household, the throwback pictures that Jeremy shared revealed that her expressiveness is an inborn quality.

Is “Throwback Thursday” still a thing? A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Nov 30, 2017 at 6:28pm PST

“Jinger is so expressive even then,” a fan commented.

Despite the fact that “this was taken when the Duggar girls wore matching prairie-style dresses,” observed by one of his Instagram followers, Jinger showed her expressive personality.

This throwback photo also matched a picture that he uploaded of his wife when they were playing Jenga.

Oh, the emotional ups-and-downs of jumbo jenga! A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Nov 20, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

“Jinger has always had the best facial expressions,” a fan wrote. “Love her.”

Another time when Jeremy shared a childhood picture of Jinger, he showed that her “princess” attitude is something she carried over from her younger days.

A princess never puts on her own socks. I'll take it from here, @jessaseewald A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

Jinger and Jeremy have been largely featured in the family photo album that her parents uploaded after Thanksgiving. Not only were they positioned in the center of the family portrait, but they also were featured posing with their many nephews and interacting with family members that they do not get to see regularly.