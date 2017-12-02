‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Kathleen Gati Resurfaces In Port Charles

General Hospital fans have been missing Kathleen Gati on screen. She is a fan-favorite, especially among fans who have seen her evolve over the last few years. Gati was last involved in the Finn (Micheal Easton) and Hayden (Rebecca Budig) storyline, but now she is tied to the tale of two Jasons. Dr. Obrecht is the link to Faison (Anders Hove). After being questioned by Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason (Steve Burton), she immediately phoned her love regarding their intentions. Obrecht told him to run. General Hospital viewers assume he is involved somehow, but the question is why?

When Kathleen Gati first arrived as Liesl Obrecht on General Hospital, there was some doubt about her importance. As the storyline has been told, her connection to almost everyone in Port Charles is apparent. According to Soap Hub, Kathleen Gati will be back on the General Hospital canvas more now. After a brief absence, there is excitement among viewers.

Now that it is speculated that Faison is possibly the mastermind behind the tale of two Jasons, there are a lot of questions. Where did he get the money? Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) was also a part of this, or she at least knew what was happening and provided the facilities for it to happen in. General Hospital fans have theories that are coming out daily, but spoilers haven’t given out clear answers yet.

Another General Hospital return tied to Liesl Obrecht has been confirmed as well. Kelly Thiebaud will be bringing Britt Westbourne back to Port Charles at some point this month. The mother and daughter duo have both masterminded some pretty heavy plots, but what could they be up to this time? Since Britt left the canvas with her father, Faison, there are speculations he may be returning as well. General Hospital is getting plenty of familiar faces back in the game.

Another open-ended General Hospital storyline will be addressed as well. Nathan (Ryan Paevey) is Obrecht’s son, but his father has never been mentioned. It looks like this will be addressed once again. Victor Cassadine (Thaao Penghlis) was assumed to be his father, but that may not be the case. Will this also tie into the tale of two Jasons, or will this be another storyline running concurrently?

November sweeps brought General Hospital high ratings, and December may repeat the same pattern. Fans have been enthused while watching again, even taking their passion to social media. With Kathleen Gati back on the canvas, there will be plenty of secrets and lies lurking.