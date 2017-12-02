‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Christmas Preview Teases Hilary Encounters The Ghost Of Christmas Past

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) will get a visit from the ghost of Christmas past during the week of December 25. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis Summers (Gina Tognoni) will enjoy their first Christmas as a couple. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) will learn the true meaning of the holiday season. And, Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will bond and enjoy each other’s company. It sounds like a heartwarming Christmas episode.

According to Soap Central, Hilary will encounter the ghost of Christmas past. She will see how her life will end up if she continues to expose people’s dirty laundry on her show. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary will learn that if she doesn’t change, she will end up alone. If she wants to reconcile with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), she needs to turn her life around. He doesn’t like the direction of GC Buzz right now. Can Hilary change her ways?

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Billy and Phyllis will enjoy their first holiday together. They will admire their tree and exchange gifts. Perhaps, Billy might even ask her to marry him since things are going so well for them. It’s a little too soon the Abbotts to welcome Phyllis to their home for the holiday, but Billy hopes in time, Jack will accept their relationship and let go of the pain they caused him.

Howard Wise / CBS Images

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nikki will learn the true meaning of the holiday season. She will bond with her grandchildren and spend time with her children. Nikki tries her best to make amends with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). She hopes that her family has a much better year in 2018.

Sharon and Mariah will bond while Faith visits the Newman ranch and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) condo. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sharon feels grateful for how things are for her right now. She has a great boyfriend, her family is happy and healthy, and she feels like she is in a great place emotionally. Will something happen to disrupt her holiday season?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.