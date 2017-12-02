Jill Duggar Wears Nose Ring But Not Pants To Church To Dedicate Baby Samuel With Husband Derick Dillard

Jill Duggar shocked Counting On viewers when she debuted her nose ring on her Instagram. She grew up in a very conservative household and continued to respect the modest dress code and traditional husband-wife roles when she got married. However, it looks like things began to change once she and her husband, Derick Dillard, relocated to the U.S. after a year of living in Central America. Now, she started wearing pants and a nose ring, which has made her fans wonder whether she will become more liberal in her way of living.

The 26-year-old Duggar’s mother, Michelle Duggar, believes that her daughters should dress in a modest and feminine manner.

“My daughters are the second generation of modest dressing in this family,” she said on a TLC blog. “They’ve grown up being dressed modestly, and in clothes that are definitely more feminine apparel.”

“As a parent, I would have to remind them, let’s not stand upside down on your head in that chair because you want to practice being ladylike,” she continued. “And they look at me with this puzzled look like, what does that mean? I’ll explain, well, it means that you sit up, put your knees together and pull your skirt down over your knees.”

Since she married a missionary, most fans considered Jill to be one of the most conservative kids of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. However, after enduring many stress situations this year, one of them being her husband banned from appearing in her family’s reality TV show, Counting On, it looks like she has decided to be more open in the way she portrays herself.

Jill Duggar made her first appearance in public wearing pants in November. Fans spotted her at Silver Dollar City and uploaded pictures they took with her on social media to show the changes she made to her wardrobe.

Then, at Thanksgiving, she debuted her nose ring.

This was also around the time that she and her husband, Derick Dillard, took their second baby boy, Samuel Dillard, to church for his dedication. While she chose not to wear pants to this formal event, it is likely she kept her nose ring in for the service.

Some fans to think that Jill wearing a nose ring and pants is just a “rebranding” technique so that she fits better into the ministry work that she is doing with Cross Church College.

“I think it is a rebranding of the Dillards to stay hip and relevant to the college ministry they are trying to pursue,” one fan wrote a popular Duggar news site.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard welcomed their second son Samuel into the world this past July.