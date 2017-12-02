Watch Georgia Vs. Auburn 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time & SEC Championship Odds

Saturday’s college football action will include the Georgia vs. Auburn live streaming online and televised game coverage. The Bulldogs and Tigers, currently ranked in the top six teams in the nation, will battle for the 2017 SEC Championship. Not only that, the winner of this particular game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium looks like they will be one of the four teams entering this year’s College Football Playoffs. Here’s the latest college football game preview with matchup odds, start time, television channel, and how to watch Georgia vs. Auburn live streaming feeds online.

Today’s big matchup also makes for the first meeting between the No. 1 Auburn Tigers and No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC title game. It carries the implications of not only the championship victory, but a chance to compete for the College Football National Championship. As of this report, the odds to win this game are in favor of the Georgia Bulldogs, but it’s close. The Odds Shark website lists the point spread anywhere between one and three points in favor of the Bulldogs, depending on the sportsbook. For moneyline bettors, Auburn is a +100 underdog at several books, while Georgia is a -120 or -130 favorite.

After a 40-17 loss to Auburn in mid-November, Nick Chubb and Georgia are looking for revenge in Saturday’s SEC Championship game. [Image by AP Images] Brynn Anderson / AP Images

The two teams played back in mid-November with Auburn upsetting then-No. 1 Georgia 40-17. Revenge may certainly be on the mind of the Bulldogs as they look to upend the current top team in the nation.

For the season, Georgia has an 8-4 record against the spread, while the Auburn Tigers are 6-5-1 ATS. Auburn is also just 3-9 straight up in their last 12 against Georgia and 2-5 ATS versus the Bulldogs the last seven times they’ve played.

For the over/under bettors, the consensus points total is currently at 47 for the complete game. Auburn comes into the game averaging 36.7 points a game and holding opponents to 16.4, while Georgia is scoring 35.5 points per game and holding teams under 14 a game.

Today’s SEC Championship game featuring the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers is slated for a 4 p.m. Eastern Time start. Live television coverage of this football matchup is available exclusively on CBS and their affiliated networks around the country.

For live streaming, there are a few options to check out. The CBS All-Access website or mobile apps may have a game feed available for subscribers. New customers can sign up for a one-week free trial of the service at the CBS All-Access official website.

The CBS Sports website is also providing this game for free for anyone with a hi-speed internet connection available. For those fans who want to watch the free Georgia vs. Auburn live streaming feed, simply visit the CBS Sports college football SEC-Live section of the website as of 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday.

[Featured Image by Brynn Anderson/AP Images]