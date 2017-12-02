Prince Harry Fell For Meghan Markle’s Calculated Play To Become ‘Princess Diana 2.0,’ Markle’s Friend Claims

Meghan Markle may have had a calculated plan to marry Prince Harry and join the royal family, a longtime friend of the actress said.

The couple announced their engagement last week after months of speculation about when they might tie the knot. While they still haven’t shared all the details about the wedding itself, there have been plenty of reports about their romance and how they came to end up together.

Some who know Meghan Markle well believe that she may have been very calculated in her evolution from a lesser-known television actress to a humanitarian, the Express reported. Ninaki Priddy, a childhood friend of Markle, said she believes that the actress had a “play” to go after Prince Harry.

“I’m not shocked at all,” Priddy told the British news outlet. “It’s like she has been planning this all her life. She gets exactly what she wants and Harry has fallen for her play.”

Priddy said that Markle had been obsessed with the royal family for her entire life and wanted to be “Princess Diana 2.0.” Like the late mother of Prince Harry and Prince William, Markle has embarked on a number of humanitarian missions and supports causes like fighting for gender equality in India.

It was not clear what relationship the self-professed friend of Meghan Markle has with the actress now, but her story seems to contradict a bit with how the couple claims they met. According to the couple, they were set up by a mutual friend, and it was not Markle playing the aggressor in starting the relationship.

Meghan Markle is already taking steps to fit in with the royal family. Though she went to Catholic school growing up, Markle is reportedly protestant and plans to be baptized and confirmed before walking the aisle with Prince Harry, News.com.au reported. Markle also plans to seek British citizenship after getting married, the report added.

Most Britons find the British citizenship test almost impossible to pass. Will Meghan Markle ace it? https://t.co/5LkIy5gvey — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 2, 2017

While there were some initial rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may actually be moving to the United States as she continued her acting career, it now appears Markle is ready to settle into the royal life. She is leaving the show Suits as showrunners predicted that her romance with Prince Harry would blossom and decided to write her off the show to make a smoother transition, Hello! magazine reported.