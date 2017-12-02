Robert Pattinson Has Good Time With Cheerleaders As FKA Twigs And Kristen Stewart Steps On Career Gas Pedal

Robert Pattinson is having a good time, nay a great time as a single guy. Not only has he started attending high profile parties like Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday celebration, but he also is letting himself enjoy the beautiful cheerleaders at NBA games from his courtside seat. It definitely looks like he is not paying attention to his exes, Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs, who are stepping on their respective career gas pedals as the Good Time actor is letting loose.

With the success of Good Time, Robert Pattinson has been able to relax a little knowing that his Harry Potter and Twilight associations will soon come to a stop. His performance in the newest Safdie brothers film has even generated an Oscar buzz, which means that he will be known for his acting chops and not his good looks from now on.

After collecting numerous awards for Good Time, Robert Pattinson has been letting go a little bit and having fun. When he was in a relationship with FKA Twigs, he was hardly ever seen in A-lister events, let alone parties, as he liked to keep his private life separate from the glare of the media. But now that he has broken up with his girlfriend of three years, he showed up at Leonardo DiCaprio’s 43rd birthday party to schmooze with his old flame Katy Perry and hotties like Emily Ratajkowski.

And now, he has started enjoying more public events. Most recently, he was seen at a New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat game at Madison Square Garden, enjoying the sights and sounds from a courtside seat. Out of everything that happened that night, it looked like he was especially taken by the cheerleaders from the Knicks.

Robert Pattinson enjoyed a night out with friends in NYC! https://t.co/E5mAdXJJKC — JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 1, 2017

“Newly single Robert Pattinson is on the prowl,” reports Page Six.“[…] while fan favorite Kristaps Porzingis gave the hometown crowd a scare following an ankle injury, Pattinson, 31, appeared preoccupied with the Knicks City Dancers during their appearance on the court.”

He also was seen taking pictures with one of the cheerleaders.

As the 31-year-old actor is enjoying his downtime in New York, his exes are pushing forward with their careers. FKA Twigs recently announced that she is expanding the business side of her Instagram digizine, Avantgarden, to include merchandise. Instead of selling cheesy tee-shirts and caps, the singer is doing it her way by putting on market pajamas and eye masks inspired by mysticism.

“I’ve always worn my mother’s silk PJs on stage from my very first tour, but they wore out so I wanted to make some of my own,” she said in a statement according to LA Times.

“I’m also obsessed with sets and bold prints and, through my exploration of mysticism, I created symbols that protect and invite otherworldly creatures to assist those who wear the sets in their everyday lives. More than anything I wanted people who wear the PJs out into the world to know they know that they look the bomb, even in sleepwear, cause that’s just how they roll.”

Kristen Stewart, who was caught cheating on Robert Pattinson with Rupert Sanders, is now gaining steam at Sundance Film Festival with her movie, Lizzie.

“The film, written by Bryce Kass and directed by Craig William Macneill, focuses on Lizzie Borden, the Massachusetts woman who was infamously tried and acquitted for the 1892 ax murder of her father and stepmother,” reports Vanity Fair.

Kristen Stewart has been deepening her involvement in filmmaking this year, directing a short movie, Come Swim, which premiered at MoMA this year.