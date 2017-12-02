Ed Westwick Stays Noticably Silent On Social Media, While Girlfriend Jessica Serfaty Posts The Day Away

Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick is one of many entertainers accused of sexual assault in the past several weeks, and the actor is denying all allegations against him. Three women have claimed sexual assault against the star, and Ed’s girlfriend Jessica Serfaty is sticking by him.

Days after the allegations surfaced, Ed took to social media to proclaim his innocence over all three matters. After the first claim of rape was announced by the media, he told his five million Instagram followers, he had no idea who the woman making the claims was, and insisted he has never forced himself on a woman.

Two days after his initial post, he wrote to his followers again after more accusations arose. Ed continued to declare his innocence and was upset that so many people were believing the allegations, which are still unverified. The actor also mentioned he was cooperating with authorities involving the alleged incidents and was working to clear his name.

It’s been over four weeks since his last post, and he has not appeared on social media once since then. Ed’s girlfriend, however, hasn’t stepped away from the spotlight on her own platforms. Jessica shared a photo with Ed a few weeks ago and captioned it, “Nobody puts baby in a corner.”

A post shared by Jessica Michél Serfaty (@jessicamichel) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:26pm PST

The model-actress was standing by her man, and the two are still together. The former America’s Next Top Model contestant has posted plenty of photos since her boyfriend was accused of assault, and is currently promoting her new line of sunglasses. In addition to selfies, Jessica has also shared several photos of her 9-year-old son from a previous relationship.

My nickname is “Mom.” But my full name is “Mom Mom Mom Mom Mom Moooom”. A post shared by Jessica Michél Serfaty (@jessicamichel) on Nov 29, 2017 at 10:18am PST

Two weeks ago, the 26-year-old shared a photo of a giant bouquet of roses with her Instagram followers. It wasn’t long before commenters suggested the arrangement was from Ed in an effort to gain her trust back after his assault stories broke.

“Did he send you these flowers after the article came out?” one commenter quipped.

Flowers are a great start. ???????? but do you know my favorite? A post shared by Jessica Michél Serfaty (@jessicamichel) on Nov 24, 2017 at 9:29am PST

In addition to her new sunglass line, Serfaty Shades, Jessica has also promoted her jewelry line, Michel Jewels. According to the model, she will be appearing at the Art Basel festival in Miami next weekend to promote her businesses.

The horrifying allegations against Ed haven’t seemed to put a damper on the duo’s relationship, who began dating back in May. People reported Ed was planning to propose to Jessica as the couple was reportedly looking at engagement rings in Paris just weeks before Ed came under fire.