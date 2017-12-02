‘Little People, Big World’: Jeremy Roloff Provides Update On Kitchen Mishap

It was almost a month ago when Jeremy Roloff, star of Little People, Big World, shared the family’s unfortunate incident involving a leaking dishwasher in their kitchen. Fast forward to today and the kitchen renovation has yet to be finished, though a lot of work has been accomplished already. In fact, a few more days and the family can go back to their normal lives, or at least to how they were before they had to destroy their kitchen.
Jeremy and his wife Audrey previously talked about their kitchen mishap on separate social media posts. They said that they came home one day to find the kitchen flooded. After close inspection, Jeremy found the source of the water to be their leaking dishwasher. This forced the family to have the kitchen renovated.
Jeremy did the kitchen himself, with some help from his younger brother Jacob. Understandably, Jeremy was frustrated after learning that all their hard work was for naught. He was particularly upset that the subway tile backsplash, which he and Jacob worked hard on, was damaged while they were ripping the kitchen counter off.
Jeremy decided to leave the renovation to the professionals to make sure nothing goes wrong once more. Now that almost a month has gone by, Jeremy is finally providing an update on their kitchen.
Bye bye kitchen???? Life update????????(in case you don’t watch my instragram stories) 6 months ago Jeremy and l bought our first home, a bit of a fixer upper. l was 6 months pregnant at the time, but we decided to do a minor remodel, mostly we wanted to update our 1960’s kitchen and take out a wall to open it up to the living room. What we thought would take 4 weeks ended up taking 3 months… We finally moved in 3 weeks before my due date – still without a stove/oven and a few other lingering things to finished up. 11 days after my due date, we brought Ember Jean Roloff home, and she started rocking and ruling our world;) Flash forward 2 months – full of tears, doctors appointments, prayers, laughter, learning, sleepless nights, cuddles, hundreds of baby pics, take-out, and Netflix… we come to find out our dishwasher had been leaking water under our kitchen???? and all our hard work would need to be ripped out and redone????????♀️ this time with a newborn baby and during the holidays… l was just starting to feel like l got my feet back under me again since having Ember, we finished pumpkin season, and we were days away from being able to cook our first home cooked meal. As they say, “If you can make lt through a remodel you can go through anything…” Well, looks like we are about to make it through two in one year????????♀️ Yesterday our entire kitchen got torn up (muchhhhh worse than this photo). To be honest, l was pretty heartached, angry, frustrated, and bitter for at least a solid 24 hours. Moving out/living under construction with a newborn is ???????? But today the Lord reminded me of this simple yet significant truth. There is ALWAYS MORE to my story than what l can see, know, and understand. “…as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal.” 2 Corinthians 4:18 So all this? l know He will work it for my good and His glory. The Lord is the author, l simply get to be a faithful narrator – His past faithfulness demands my present trust. #alwaymore #journeyofjerandauj #beating50percent
The short videos Jeremy shared on Instagram showed the newly attached kitchen counter. Just by looking at the video clips, one would think the kitchen is finished by now. According to Jeremy, however, there’s still some work to do. Their hired hand will be coming over to take care of the door casing, as well as the electrical wiring.
“It’s been a wild ride,” said Jeremy. “But we are almost there.”
Jeremy was delighted to share to hos followers that they can go back into the house by Monday or Tuesday. By then, the Roloff family can finally start putting up their Christmas decors.
Speaking of, Jeremy posted another video on Instagram Stories where he was asking baby Ember where they were going. It turns out, Jeremy is taking the family on a hunt for a Christmas tree.
Jeremy and Audrey bought their Rock Creek Portland home for $465,000 earlier this year, as reported by Daily Mail. Since then, Jeremy has been doing some major renovations on their two-storey, four-bedroom home. The family of three moved into their home eleven days after they had Ember.