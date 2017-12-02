‘Little People, Big World’: Jeremy Roloff Provides Update On Kitchen Mishap

It was almost a month ago when Jeremy Roloff, star of Little People, Big World, shared the family’s unfortunate incident involving a leaking dishwasher in their kitchen. Fast forward to today and the kitchen renovation has yet to be finished, though a lot of work has been accomplished already. In fact, a few more days and the family can go back to their normal lives, or at least to how they were before they had to destroy their kitchen.

Jeremy and his wife Audrey previously talked about their kitchen mishap on separate social media posts. They said that they came home one day to find the kitchen flooded. After close inspection, Jeremy found the source of the water to be their leaking dishwasher. This forced the family to have the kitchen renovated.

Jeremy did the kitchen himself, with some help from his younger brother Jacob. Understandably, Jeremy was frustrated after learning that all their hard work was for naught. He was particularly upset that the subway tile backsplash, which he and Jacob worked hard on, was damaged while they were ripping the kitchen counter off.

Jeremy decided to leave the renovation to the professionals to make sure nothing goes wrong once more. Now that almost a month has gone by, Jeremy is finally providing an update on their kitchen.

The short videos Jeremy shared on Instagram showed the newly attached kitchen counter. Just by looking at the video clips, one would think the kitchen is finished by now. According to Jeremy, however, there’s still some work to do. Their hired hand will be coming over to take care of the door casing, as well as the electrical wiring.

“It’s been a wild ride,” said Jeremy. “But we are almost there.”

Jeremy was delighted to share to hos followers that they can go back into the house by Monday or Tuesday. By then, the Roloff family can finally start putting up their Christmas decors.

Speaking of, Jeremy posted another video on Instagram Stories where he was asking baby Ember where they were going. It turns out, Jeremy is taking the family on a hunt for a Christmas tree.

Jeremy and Audrey bought their Rock Creek Portland home for $465,000 earlier this year, as reported by Daily Mail. Since then, Jeremy has been doing some major renovations on their two-storey, four-bedroom home. The family of three moved into their home eleven days after they had Ember.