Following Arrest Of Earl Kimery, FBI Working To Find Body Of 3-Year-Old Mariah Woods

Following the arrest of Earl Kimery, the FBI is working to find the body of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. Tragically, Mariah is thought to be deceased based on new unidentified evidence, NY Daily News reports.

Earl Kimery has been charged with the following in connection to Mariah Woods’ disappearance:

Concealing of Death

Obstruction of Justice

2nd Degree Burglary

Felony Larceny

Possession of Stolen Property

According to Earl Kimery’s arrest warrant, he removed the body of Mariah Woods from the scene of her death with intentions to conceal the information from police due to the unnatural cause of her death.

“The defendant acted with deceit and intent to fraud.”

Throughout the ongoing investigation, the FBI determined that Earl Kimery stole two dressers from a property in Onslow County along High Hill Road on the night of Mariah Woods’ disappearance, My Fox 8 reveals.

The search for Mariah Woods’ body has since spread to Pender County, specifically along highway 53 and Shaw Highway. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office and the Fayetteville Police Department are now assisting with the search.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office made a statement on Saturday morning, revealing that the evidence found throughout the investigation so far has led them to believe that Mariah Woods is, in fact, deceased.

“At this time, the location of Mariah is unknown. The searches now will shift to a recovery process.”

Kimery has a criminal history, to include larceny and assault. Kimery is currently being held on $1 million bond in the Onslow County Detention Center. Additional charges are possible following the ongoing investigation to recover the body of Mariah Woods.

Law Enforcement officials, along with several volunteers have been searching high and low for Mariah Woods. They have since searched several bodies of water, underneath bridges, through the woods, and all around, in, and under the little girl’s home.

According to WCTI 12, 730 volunteers showed up to assist with the search for Mariah Woods. A nearby landfill with 95,000 pounds of garbage is being searched through. So far, several items flagged have not been believed to be connected to Mariah Woods’ disappearance, but every flag will certainly be turned over to the investigations team for further review.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone who has any information that could assist law enforcement officials with this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273, or the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 455-3113.