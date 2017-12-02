Todd Chrisley And Kandi Burruss Gush Over Their Friendship On Social Media

Kandi Burruss and Todd Chrisley might be on different reality shows, but the two have a very tight bond and special friendship. Yesterday the friends shared photos of one another on their social media pages and bragged about their fun relationship.

Kandi is currently in the middle of her Great Xscape Tour with bandmates Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott. Last night the ladies played the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and Kandi’s bestie Todd made sure to attend.

Todd’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, resides in Nashville part-time, which explains why he attended the Tennessee show and not Xscape’s big event in his hometown of Atlanta on New Year’s Eve.

After the show, Todd and Kandi shared their photos together with their followers and complemented one another. Todd explained how proud he was of Kandi for being such a hard worker and for all her success. He added how many laughs they shared that night, something Kandi would mirror in her own caption.

The RHOA star referred to Todd as her “boo” and expressed how happy she was he came out to support her at her show. Kandi added how much they laughed with one another, saying their laugh fest lasted for hours.

Todd also shared a photo with Kandi and Tamar Braxton, who is an opening act on the Great Xscape tour, alongside singer Monica. Todd and Tamar have a strong friendship too, as he also showed love for the Braxton Family Values star. The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch added how proud he was of Tamar as well, and thanked God he never has to choose between friends because it would be impossible between her and Kandi.

This isn’t the first time Todd took to social media to boast on one of his friends. Back in November, he shared a video of his best friend and Rascal Flatts member, Jay DeMarcus, playing the piano and complimented his musical ability.

Check out Todd and his family on Chrisley Knows Best, every Thursday night at 10 p.m. on USA. Kandi stars on the Real Housewives of Atlanta every Sunday at 8 p.m. on Bravo. The Great Xscape Tour continues through January 7, where the four ladies will close out their reunion in Los Angeles. According to Essence, the band has recently put out two new singles which are currently available on iTunes and all streaming platforms.